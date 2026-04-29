Chhattisgarh Police Detained For Alleged Bribery In Guwahati

Chhattisgarh Police are under investigation after being detained in Guwahati for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes related to a cybercrime case, raising serious questions about police conduct.

Key Points Chhattisgarh Police team detained in Guwahati for allegedly accepting bribes from cybercrime accused.

Raipur Police team arrested three individuals from Guwahati in connection with a Chhattisgarh cybercrime case.

The police team allegedly released two accused after receiving bribes, holding the third until payment.

An FIR was registered, and the Chhattisgarh Police team was asked to appear for further questioning.

A team of four Chhattisgarh Police personnel, including an inspector, was detained by Guwahati Police for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes from three cybercrime accused arrested from Assam, officials said on Wednesday.

Bribery Allegations Against Raipur Police

A case was registered against the four personnel of Raipur Police at Dispur police station, and they were picked up for questioning on Tuesday night, a senior official told PTI.

"The Raipur Police team reached Guwahati on Sunday in connection with a cybercrime in Chhattisgarh. They arrested one accused from Bihar and nabbed three others, who also hail from Bihar, from Guwahati on Monday," he added.

Details of the Alleged Offence

The Chhattisgarh team, comprising an inspector, a head constable and two constables, allegedly released two of the accused after accepting bribes and kept the third in custody pending payment of the demanded money, the official said.

"We received a complaint from the two released accused regarding the matter. Accordingly, we took action and carried out an operation. The entire team was picked up and brought to Dispur police station last night," he said.

Investigation and Next Steps

Police said an FIR was registered under bailable sections, after which the team was allowed to leave the police station on notice following preliminary interrogation.

"We have served a notice on them and asked them to appear before us today again for further actions," the senior official said.

He also said the lone accused in the cybercrime case of Chhattisgarh has been released under a 'PR bond'.

According to sources, the team has already reached Dispur police station, and questioning is underway.