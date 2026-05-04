Seven Arrested In Chhattisgarh Overtime Payment Scam

Seven individuals, including top executives, have been arrested in Chhattisgarh for their alleged involvement in a massive overtime payment scam, highlighting corruption within the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corp Ltd during the previous Congress government.

Key Points Seven individuals, including manpower firm executives, have been arrested in connection with a Chhattisgarh overtime payment scam.

The alleged scam involves irregularities in overtime payments within Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corp Ltd (CSMCL) during the previous Congress rule.

Investigations revealed that approximately Rs 115 crore was disbursed to manpower agencies under the guise of overtime payments from 2019-20 to 2023-24.

A substantial portion of the funds was allegedly siphoned off through fraudulent billing and diverted as commissions.

The case originated after the Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 28.80 lakh in cash and shared the information with the state government.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing on Monday arrested seven persons, including top executives of manpower firms, in a case linked to alleged irregularities in overtime payments within Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corp Ltd (CSMCL) during the previous Congress rule, officials said.

Businessman Anwar Dhebar, elder brother of Raipur ex-Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, was apprehended in the case in February 2026. Anwar Dhebar is in judicial remand for his alleged involvement in multiple scams, including liquor scam, in the state.

Key Arrests In Chhattisgarh Overtime Scam

Those arrested include Neeraj Kumar Chaudhary, finance and tax consultant (CA) associated with Eagle Inter Solutions Ltd and Alert Commandos Pvt Ltd; Ajay Lohia, Director of Alert Commandos Pvt Ltd; Ajit Darandale and Amit Prabhakar Salunke, Directors of Sumit Facilities; Amit Mittal, Chairman and Director of A-to-Z Infraservices Ltd; and Rajiv Dwivedi and Sanjeev Jain, Directors of Prime One Workforce Pvt Ltd (all private manpower firms), an ACB/EOW statement said.

All the accused were arrested and presented before a special court which granted their custodial remand to the ACB/EOW till May 11 for further probe into the case related to CSMCL, the statement added.

Details Of The Investigation

During the remand period, the ACB/EOW will conduct detailed questioning regarding the preparation of fake bills, distribution of illegal commissions, fund utilisation, and the involvement of other beneficiaries, said the state's anti-graft probe agency.

According to the officials, the case originated after the Enforcement Directorate, Raipur unit, seized Rs 28.80 lakh in cash from three individuals on November 29, 2023, and shared the inputs with the state government, prompting registration of an FIR.

Extent Of The Financial Irregularities

An ACB/EOW investigation revealed that from 2019-20 to 2023-24 (when Congress was in power in Chhattisgarh), nearly Rs 115 crore was disbursed to various manpower agencies under the pretext of overtime payments.

Instead of being paid to employees, a substantial portion of the funds was allegedly siphoned off by company directors through fraudulent and inflated billing, the statement added.

Modus Operandi Of The Scam

ACB/EOW officials said the accused generated fake overtime bills without proper records of work, attendance, or payment details. The misappropriated funds were allegedly diverted as commissions to certain officials of CSMCL and private individuals, while a significant share was retained by the companies.

Preliminary findings suggest the scam involved systematic manipulation of the government payment mechanism, indicating an organised financial fraud that caused significant loss to the state exchequer.

The officials said further revelations are expected as the probe progresses.