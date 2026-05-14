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Home  » News » Coordination with us must to pass Hormuz: Iran FM in Delhi

Coordination with us must to pass Hormuz: Iran FM in Delhi

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 17:02 IST

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Despite regional tensions, Iran assures that the Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial ships, emphasising the need for coordination with Iranian naval forces.

Iranian FM in India

IMAGE: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi waves as he emplanes for India to attend the two-day BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in Tehran on Wednesday. Photograph: @IraninHyderabad/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Iranian Foreign Minister asserts the Strait of Hormuz is open to all commercial ships.
  • Iran insists ships must coordinate with its naval forces when passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Tehran accuses the United States of imposing an illegal blockade affecting maritime movement.
  • Iran claims it has not obstructed maritime movement in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Iranian officials state that restoring peace in the region will improve security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all commercial vessels, while stressing that ships must coordinate with Iranian naval forces to pass through the strategic waterway amid heightened regional tensions and what Tehran describes as an 'illegal blockade' imposed by the United States on its ports.

Iran's Perspective on the Strait of Hormuz

During an interview with Press TV ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, Araghchi said, "The Strait of Hormuz is now suffering more than anything from American aggression and the blockade it has imposed on it."

 

"In our view, the Strait of Hormuz is open to all commercial ships, but they must cooperate with our naval forces," he added.

Tehran's Stance on Maritime Movement

The Iranian Foreign Minister asserted that Tehran has not obstructed maritime movement in the strategically vital waterway, through which a significant portion of global oil shipments pass.

"We have not created any obstacles; it is America that has created the blockade, and I hope this situation will end with the lifting of this illegal blockade imposed by America," Araghchi stated.

Geopolitical Tensions in the Gulf Region

His remarks come amid growing geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region and increased international focus on maritime security and energy supply routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz.

One of the world's most critical chokepoints for global energy trade, located between Iran and Oman, the strait has been a site of power struggles between Iran and the US amid the conflict in the region.

Calls for Peace and Diplomacy

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said the security situation in the Strait of Hormuz would improve once peace is restored in the region, while accusing the United States of not engaging in 'serious diplomacy'.

Speaking to ANI, Gharibabadi said Iran would continue to operate within the framework of international law.

"Strait of Hormuz situation will be better than before once peace is established. There will be transparency. There will be no discrepancy. We will not go beyond international law. If peace is established, it will have more safety and security than before," he said.

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister also criticised the United States, alleging that Washington was not committed to meaningful diplomatic engagement.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra

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