'Conversation going on': Trump rejects reports of breakdown in US-Iran talks

While acknowledging the unpredictability of the diplomatic process, the US President applied fresh rhetorical pressure on Tehran to secure a binding agreement with Washington.

IMAGE: President Donald Trump speaks to media at the site of ongoing construction of the planned White House ballroom in Washington, DC, May 19, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

US President Donald Trump has dismissed media reports suggesting that diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran have stalled, maintaining that dialogue persists despite intensifying geopolitical friction across the Middle East.

Key Points Trump refuted claims that communications between the two nations had broken down, asserting that discussions have been actively maintained over the last several days.

Trump's outlook contrasted with accounts from Iran's Tasnim news agency, which reported that Tehran had paused indirect dialogue owing to Israel's expanding military campaigns in Lebanon.

Iranian officials have maintained that halting active hostilities is their immediate focus.

In a social media post on Truth Social, Trump refuted claims that communications between the two nations had broken down, asserting that discussions have been actively maintained over the last several days.

"Fake News Reports that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the U.S.A. stopped speaking a few days ago are false and erroneous. The conversations between us have been going on continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago, and today," Trump wrote.

While acknowledging the unpredictability of the diplomatic process, the US President applied fresh rhetorical pressure on Tehran to secure a binding agreement with Washington.

"Where they lead, one never knows, but as I told Iran, 'It's time, one way or another, for you to make a Deal. You've been doing this for 47 years, and it cannot be allowed to go on any longer!'" Trump added.

The assertion followed statements made by Trump a day prior, when he described the ongoing diplomatic tracks as moving swiftly, irrespective of the volatile military landscape in the region.

"Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump posted earlier on social media.

Trump's outlook contrasted with accounts from Iran's Tasnim news agency, which reported that Tehran had paused indirect dialogue owing to Israel's expanding military campaigns in Lebanon.

The contradictory stances underscore the uncertainty clouding international diplomatic initiatives aimed at halting the regional conflict, restoring transit through the vital Strait of Hormuz, and addressing long-standing anxieties regarding Iran's nuclear programme.

Iranian officials have maintained that halting active hostilities is their immediate focus, indicating that comprehensive diplomatic engagement cannot progress while Israeli forces continue operations in Lebanon.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei clarified Tehran's stance, stating, "No negotiations have taken place on the details of the nuclear file. At this stage, our priority is ending the war."

Baqaei further emphasised that Iran considers a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon to be a baseline for broader regional understandings.

"We insist that a ceasefire in Lebanon is an essential condition for any deal aimed at ending the war," Baqaei said.

Compounding the diplomatic gridlock, Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, levelled accusations against Washington, alleging a failure to uphold commitments. Ghalibaf characterised the American naval presence and the intensified theatre of war in Lebanon as "clear evidence of US non-compliance with the ceasefire."

The diplomatic calculus is further strained by the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime artery for global energy supplies.

Tehran has issued repeated warnings that it remains prepared to enforce shipping restrictions and leverage regional influence to pressure Western powers.

According to reports by Tasnim, Iran is positioned to sustain the blockade on Hormuz and could collaborate with regional allied networks to extend maritime pressure to other vital choke points, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern entrance of the Red Sea.

In a broadcast via Iranian state television, the Revolutionary Guards cautioned that "crossing the red lines in Lebanon and Gaza" could trigger a "direct war."

The military wing added that Iran remains committed to defending what it termed the "Strait of Hormuz equation" and is prepared to implement "meaningful actions" if conditions demand.

Despite the highly charged environment, Trump's statements signal that Washington is prioritising a negotiated settlement over further military escalation.

The United States has maintained its dual-track strategy, offering firm backing to Israeli military campaigns while simultaneously architecting a diplomatic framework intended to secure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, terminate active warfare, and reinstate constraints on Iran's nuclear development.

While weeks of indirect talks, retaliatory military actions, and intense diplomatic manoeuvring have yet to yield a definitive breakthrough, Trump's latest declarations imply that Washington views the communication pipelines with Tehran as fully operational.