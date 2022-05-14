News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 3 cops killed as miscreants open fire in MP; CM to hold emergency meet

3 cops killed as miscreants open fire in MP; CM to hold emergency meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 14, 2022 10:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Three policemen were killed after miscreants opened fire at them in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Saturday, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Police

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Aron police station, some 160 km from the state capital, around 3 am when the police personnel had gone to nab the miscreants, he said.

"Following a tip-off about the presence of some miscreants, a police team reached the spot located under Aron police station in Guna district. After the police personnel surrounded them from all sides, the miscreants started firing at them, in which three policemen were killed," he told reporters.

 

Sources said the police team had gone to the spot following reports about four deer of rare species being killed by some miscreants.

Police sub inspector Rajkumar Jatav and two constables -- Nilesh Bhargava and Santaram Meena -- were killed in the firing, Mishra said.

"The incident is saddening and heartbreaking. Instructions have been given to take a strict action against the criminals which will set an example," he said.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold a high-level emergency meeting at 9.30 am at his residence in connection with this incident, an official from the Chief Minister's Office said, adding that senior police officers including the DGP, home minister, chief Secretary and others will attend the meeting.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
MP police to register case against Amazon officials
MP police to register case against Amazon officials
MP: Bullet hits SP, 77 booked for Ram Navmi violence
MP: Bullet hits SP, 77 booked for Ram Navmi violence
MP Police defends stripping journalist semi-naked
MP Police defends stripping journalist semi-naked
When Your Home Is Destroyed...
When Your Home Is Destroyed...
What's On Mallika's Mind?
What's On Mallika's Mind?
Video survey resumes at Gyanvapi mosque
Video survey resumes at Gyanvapi mosque
3 Jaish men charged in Nagrota terror-financing case
3 Jaish men charged in Nagrota terror-financing case
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Heavy police deployment in MP town after group clash

Heavy police deployment in MP town after group clash

BJP leader's son in MP intervenes in fight, killed

BJP leader's son in MP intervenes in fight, killed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances