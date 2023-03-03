News
Rediff.com  » News » Conrad Sangma stakes claim to form govt in Meghalaya

Conrad Sangma stakes claim to form govt in Meghalaya

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 03, 2023 12:57 IST
National People's Party chief Conrad K Sangma on Friday met Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form the government in the northeastern state.

IMAGE: NPP chief Conrad K Sangma. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sangma, the outgoing chief minister, claimed that he has an 'absolute majority with 32 MLAs' on his side in the 60-member assembly but refused to give details of supporting parties.

 

Addressing a press conference before going to Raj Bhawan, Sangma said, "We have an absolute majority. The BJP has already extended its support. Some others have also given their support."

The NPP emerged as the single-largest party in Meghalaya on Thursday, bagging 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to polls on February 27.

The United Democratic Party, which was NPP's ally in the Conrad K Sangma government, emerged as the second-largest party, winning 11 constituencies.

It had won only six seats in the 2018 polls.

The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won five seats each, while the Bharatiya Janata Party secured two constituencies.

The newly formed Voice of the People Party (VPP) won four seats, while the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the People's Democratic Front won two seats each.

Two Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
