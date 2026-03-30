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Home  » News » Congress Leader Hacked to Death in Punjab, Sparking Outrage

Congress Leader Hacked to Death in Punjab, Sparking Outrage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 30, 2026 08:42 IST

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A Congress leader's brutal murder in Punjab has ignited a political firestorm, raising serious questions about the state's law and order under the current government.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Parminder Tiwari, a Congress block president, was hacked to death in Ludhiana, Punjab, raising concerns about political violence.
  • The attack was carried out by two unidentified assailants who are currently being sought by police.
  • Punjab Congress leaders are criticising the Bhagwant Mann government, alleging a deteriorating law and order situation in the state.
  • The murder has sparked outrage and condemnation from Congress party members and leaders.

A Congress leader was hacked to death with an axe by two unidentified assailants in Punjab's Ludhiana district, police said.

Parminder Tiwari, Machhiwara Congress block president, had put up rental quarters for the migrant workers.

 

The two unidentified assailants came on a motorcycle and attacked Tiwari while he was sitting on a chair on Sunday evening. He suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed, Station House Officer, Kum Kalan, Paramdeep Singh, told PTI over the phone.

"A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched. Efforts are on to nab the accused. The motive of the crime is under investigation," Singh said.

Political Reactions to the Murder

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring lashed out at the Bhagwant Mann government over the incident, alleging the state's law and order situation continues to deteriorate.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the daylight murder of our Block President from Machiwara Sahib, Parminder Tiwari ji. He was a hardworking and integral part of the @INCPunjab family, and his loss is deeply felt. My heartfelt condolences to his family in this hour of grief," Warring said in a post on X.

"Punjab's law and order situation continues to deteriorate, yet the @AAPPunjab government remains asleep at the helm," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa said, "The cold-blooded assassination of our Block President Parminder Tiwari ji in broad daylight at Machiwara Sahib is not just murder, it's a damning indictment of Punjab's descent into lawlessness".

"A dedicated Congress worker who gave his life to public service has been killed while @BhagwantMann's government sits in shameful silence. My deepest condolences to his family, who have lost not just a loved one," Bajwa said in a post on X.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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