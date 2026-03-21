Opposition Parties to Gherao Punjab CM's Residence Over Suicide Allegations

Following the suicide of a state warehousing official, opposition parties in Punjab are uniting to protest and demand the arrest of a former minister, intensifying scrutiny of the Aam Aadmi Party government and allegations of corruption.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Opposition parties in Punjab are planning a joint protest to demand the arrest of former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar after a state warehousing official's suicide.

The official, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, allegedly accused the transport minister of harassment in a video before his death, prompting calls for a thorough investigation.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other political leaders have criticised the AAP government, alleging corruption and demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

Opposition leaders are demanding the immediate arrest of Bhullar and a CBI investigation, alleging a cover-up by the state government.

Opposition parties on Saturday night announced that they would jointly gherao Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh, demanding the arrest of former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar for the suicide of a state warehousing corporation official in Amritsar.

Earlier, several political leaders, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, slammed the AAP government over the official's death and demanded a CBI investigation into the circumstances that led to it.

Bhullar tendered his resignation from the state Cabinet on Saturday after the chief minister demanded that he step down amid allegations of abetment of suicide.

Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the district manager of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar, ended his life by consuming poison on Friday.

In a purported video that surfaced on social media on Saturday, Randhawa, who held the additional charge of Patti, was heard accusing the transport minister of harassment.

Mann has directed the chief secretary to conduct an impartial probe into the matter.

Late on Saturday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia said it has been decided that all parties -- SAD, Congress and BJP -- will gherao Mann's residence on Sunday.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, Akali leader Majithia and Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa took a decision in this regard in Amritsar, he said.

Leaders of these parties have been camping at the Ranjit Avenue police station in Amritsar, demanding Bhullar's arrest.

Political Reactions and Allegations

Addressing a rally in Punjab's Lehragaga, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of indulging in corruption, due to which even government officials are forced to take extreme steps.

Meanwhile, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia called Bhullar's resignation an "eyewash" and demanded his immediate arrest and a CBI probe. The government is indulging in "mere drama" and Bhullar could be given a clean chit within days, he said.

"If the government is serious about justice, it should register a murder case under Section 302 and take the minister into custody immediately," the SAD leader said.

Majithia claimed that handing over the probe to Chief Secretary K A P Sinha was part of a "cover-up operation." The chief secretary and state police were "puppets" of Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, and would act as directed, he alleged.

AAP, which claims to be "staunchly honest", has instead emerged as "staunchly dishonest", he said, alleging a gap between the party's claims and actions.

Majithia described Randhawa as an honest and capable official who held a BSc, MSc and PhD in Agriculture and had done an MBA; he was given additional responsibilities, including that of the Tarn Taran district, due to his competence.

The SAD leader alleged that continuous pressure was exerted on Randhawa to allot warehouse tenders in the name of Bhullar's father and "such circumstances were created that he was forced to take this extreme step."

Punjab BJP chief Jakhar said Chief Minister Mann no longer has any moral basis to remain in power.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Jakhar said the BJP will fight at every level to ensure justice for the deceased officer's family.

"Earlier, people in Punjab were committing suicide due to their inability to pay extortion money under gangster rule. Now, even government officers are being forced to take their lives as they couldn't meet alleged demands from ministers," Jakhar said, stating that the death was akin to broad daylight murder of an officer.

He said Bhullar should be booked and arrested immediately.

Opposition Demands and Family Support

Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa and MPs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Gurjeet Aujla, met Randhawa's bereaved family members in Amritsar.

Bajwa said the circumstances surrounding the death are extremely disturbing and raised serious questions.

He emphasised that the family deserves justice, and accountability must be ensured at all costs.

The LoP said serious allegations have surfaced against Bhullar, including claims of assault, coercion and sustained harassment.

"In such a grave situation, my first demand as the leader of the opposition is that an FIR should be registered immediately for abetment of suicide. Laljit Singh Bhullar must be arrested without delay, and the case should be handed over to the CBI for a fair and impartial investigation," he said.

Bajwa said the onus is on the Punjab government and police to demonstrate that Rule of Law prevails in the state and it applies equally to all.

Any delay or inaction will only deepen public mistrust and raise doubts about the government's intent, he said.