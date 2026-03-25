Warring Seeks Judge-Led Inquiry into Warehousing Official's Death, Diverging from Congress MPs' CBI Demand

Amidst political turmoil, the Punjab Congress is divided over the investigation into a warehousing official's suicide, with party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring pushing for a judge-led inquiry instead of a CBI probe, raising questions of impartiality and influence.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring advocates for a judge-led probe into the suicide of a warehousing official, citing concerns about the CBI's credibility.

Warring's stance contrasts with other Congress MPs who have requested a CBI investigation into the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.

The suicide is linked to allegations of harassment against Laljit Singh Bhullar, a former minister, prompting political controversy.

Rival parties accuse Warring of colluding with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann by opposing the CBI probe.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has rejected calls for a CBI probe, asserting the state police's capability to conduct a fair investigation.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday demanded a probe by a sitting high court Judge, not CBI, into the suicide of an official of the warehousing corporation in Amritsar.

He alleged that the CBI has "lost its credibility" under the BJP-led Central government.

Warring's stand is at variance with the four other Congress MPs â Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and Dharamvira Gandhi â who sought a CBI probe into the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the district manager of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar.

Randhawa allegedly ended his life by consuming poison on March 21.

The same day, a video appeared in which Randhawa purportedly accused harassment at the hands of Laljit Singh Bhullar, who resigned as minister later that day at the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Two days later, Bhullar, the AAP MLA from Patti, was arrested.

Ludhiana MP Warring posted on X, "I reiterate my stand that the investigation into the tragic suicide by the Warehousing Corporation District Manager Dr Gagandeep Singh Randhawa should be conducted under the supervision of a sitting High Court Judge. The past experience with the CBI probes has not been very positive and encouraging. Under the @BJP4India regime the probe agency has lost its credibility."

He added, "There are numerous examples where the CBI probe has led nowhere. That is why I have been insisting that the case should be probed under the supervision of a High Court Judge."

Warring, however, said he stands by what the family wants.

"If the family wants a CBI probe, that should also be conducted under the supervision of a high court judge," he said.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised to order a CBI probe into the alleged suicide of the official if all Punjab MPs give him a written request on the matter.

The issue was raised in the Lok Sabha by Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Congress MP from Amritsar, who alleged that Bhullar drove the official to suicide.

Earlier, four Congress MPs wrote to Shah, demanding a CBI probe.

Political Reactions to Warring's Stance

Meanwhile, rival parties lashed out at Warring for opposing the CBI probe.

SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal accused him of colluding with Mann.

"Punjab Congress president @RajaBrar_INC has again come to the rescue of chief minister @BhagwantMann by asserting he is not in favour of a CBI probe into the death of Warehousing Officer Dr Gagandeep S Randhawa. If this does not prove the collusion between the two what will" the Bathinda MP wrote on X.

She alleged that even though his party demands a CBI probe into the suicide, the Punjab Congress president was "keen to help ease the pressure on the Aam Aadmi Party."

"He must tell Punjabis why he has struck such a deal with the chief minister," said the MP. Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu accused Warring of becoming a "stooge" of Arvind Kejriwal and Mann.

Bittu has also sought a CBI probe into the death.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said the Opposition plays an important role in a democracy, but in Punjab, the Congress appears to be functioning under the influence of the chief minister.

He said Congress MPs earlier sought a CBI probe in Parliament, but when Shah asked them to submit a written request, some of them backed out under pressure from Mann.

This shows how Congress has "surrendered" before the AAP government, he alleged.

Mann on Tuesday virtually rejected the demand for a CBI probe into Randhawa's suicide, saying the state police is capable of probing the case fairly and no one will be shielded.