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Home  » News » Maharashtra Congress Leader Condoles Iran Deaths, Discusses West Asia Situation

Maharashtra Congress Leader Condoles Iran Deaths, Discusses West Asia Situation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 29, 2026 20:41 IST

Indian Congress leader Naseem Khan conveys condolences to Iran's representative following the death of Ayatollah Khamenei and others amidst ongoing conflict in West Asia, sparking discussions on international relations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Naseem Shah/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy Naseem Shah/X

Key Points

  • Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan expressed condolences to Iran's representative over the death of Ayatollah Khamenei and others in the West Asia conflict.
  • Khan met with Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, the representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, and Iran's Consul General in Mumbai, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh.
  • The Congress leader condemned the attacks by the United States-Israel coalition and expressed solidarity with the people of Iran.
  • Khan voiced his hope for a swift return to normalcy in the West Asia region.

Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan on Sunday said he met Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, the representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, and expressed grief at the death of Ayatollah Khamenei and soldiers as well as civilians in the West Asia war.

In a statement, Khan said he held detailed discussions with Ilahi in the presence of Iran's Consul General in Mumbai Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh.

 

Khan expressed condolences over the death of Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader who was killed in a joint US-Israel attack on February 28, as well as soldiers who laid down their lives and civilians killed in the attacks, the statement said.

The attacks by the United States-Israel coalition are being condemned across the globe, Khan said while expressing solidarity with the people of Iran during the difficult period.

The Congress leader said he hoped the situation in West Asia would return to normal soon.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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