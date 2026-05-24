Congress Councillor Held In Dehradun Land Fraud Scheme

A Congress councillor has been arrested in Dehradun, India, for his alleged involvement in a large-scale land fraud scheme, following the arrest and interrogation of the scheme's suspected mastermind.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress Councillor Amit Bhandari arrested in Dehradun for alleged involvement in land fraud.

Pradeep Saklani, the alleged mastermind, revealed accomplices during interrogation.

Special police teams conducted continuous questioning of suspects.

Bhandari, councillor for Dharampur Ward Number 56, was arrested based on the questioning.

Congress Councillor Amit Bhandari was arrested on Saturday on charges of being involved in an alleged organised land fraud scheme in Dehradun, police said.

Mastermind's Interrogation Leads To Arrest

The police said that Pradeep Saklani-the alleged mastermind behind the land fraud, who was arrested on May 21-had revealed the names of several of his accomplices and suspected individuals during interrogation.

Police Investigation And Questioning

According to the police, these suspects were brought to various police stations and subjected to continuous questioning by special police teams. Based on that, Bhandari alias Deepu, the councillor for Dharampur Ward Number 56, was arrested.