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Congress Councillor Held In Dehradun Land Fraud Scheme

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 24, 2026 00:03 IST

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A Congress councillor has been arrested in Dehradun, India, for his alleged involvement in a large-scale land fraud scheme, following the arrest and interrogation of the scheme's suspected mastermind.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Congress Councillor Amit Bhandari arrested in Dehradun for alleged involvement in land fraud.
  • Pradeep Saklani, the alleged mastermind, revealed accomplices during interrogation.
  • Special police teams conducted continuous questioning of suspects.
  • Bhandari, councillor for Dharampur Ward Number 56, was arrested based on the questioning.

Congress Councillor Amit Bhandari was arrested on Saturday on charges of being involved in an alleged organised land fraud scheme in Dehradun, police said.

Mastermind's Interrogation Leads To Arrest

The police said that Pradeep Saklani-the alleged mastermind behind the land fraud, who was arrested on May 21-had revealed the names of several of his accomplices and suspected individuals during interrogation.

 

Police Investigation And Questioning

According to the police, these suspects were brought to various police stations and subjected to continuous questioning by special police teams. Based on that, Bhandari alias Deepu, the councillor for Dharampur Ward Number 56, was arrested.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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