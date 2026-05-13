HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Kanpur Dehat Land Scam: FIR Lodged Against Officials

Kanpur Dehat Land Scam: FIR Lodged Against Officials

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 13, 2026 00:53 IST

Uttar Pradesh Police have launched an investigation into a Rs 400 crore land scam in Kanpur Dehat, involving alleged financial irregularities and collusion by officials and company representatives.

Key Points

  • Uttar Pradesh Police file FIR in Rs 400 crore Kanpur Dehat land scam.
  • The scam involves alleged financial irregularities related to land allotted for a thermal power plant.
  • Former ADM, company representatives, and bank officials are under investigation for collusion.
  • Companies allegedly mortgaged land to banks for loans without state government permission.
  • The district administration intervened to stop the illegal auction of the land.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged an FIR against a former additional district magistrate, company representatives and bank officials in connection with an alleged land scam worth around Rs 400 crore in Kanpur Dehat district, officials said on Tuesday.

The case pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Bhognipur area, where land had been allotted for setting up a thermal power plant.

 

Probe Into Kanpur Dehat Land Allotment

The FIR was lodged following directions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official statement said.

The matter dates back to 2011, when gram sabha land and private agricultural land in the district were allotted for the proposed thermal power project.

District Magistrate Kapil Singh ordered a probe after it came to light that government land had allegedly been mortgaged to banks without obtaining permission from the state government.

Allegations of Collusion and Fraud

Based on the findings, an FIR was registered at the Musanagar police station on the complaint of Bhognipur tehsildar Priya Singh.

According to officials, 2,332 acres of land in seven villages were allotted to two companies, Himavat Power and Lanco Anpara Power, for setting up the thermal plant.

Under the agreement, the companies were required to begin construction and start power generation within three years.

However, even after 15 years, no construction work was carried out, and the acquired land remained vacant, the statement said.

Banks and Companies Under Scrutiny

The administration alleged that the companies violated agreement conditions and mortgaged the land to banks, including IDBI, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank, to obtain loans worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore.

But neither the power plant was established, nor the loans repaid, the statement said.

The probe found alleged collusion involving company officials, bank staff and the then ADM (land acquisition), O K Singh.

Officials said the banks later attempted to auction the land illegally, following which the district administration intervened and stopped the process on the instructions of Adityanath.

The land has now been restored in government records, with an estimated value of more than Rs 300 crore as per the circle rate, though the market value is believed to be significantly higher, the statement said.

The FIR has been registered against Singh, both companies, officials of banks, and concerned administrative officials for forgery and criminal conspiracy, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Kanpur Police Nab Mastermind Of Rs 3,200 Crore Fake Firm Racket
Kanpur Police Nab Mastermind Of Rs 3,200 Crore Fake Firm Racket
CBI files Rs 230-crore bank fraud case against Amrapali
CBI files Rs 230-crore bank fraud case against Amrapali
FIR against PMC Bank, HDIL officials filed
FIR against PMC Bank, HDIL officials filed
Kanpur Police Bust Cyber Fraud Syndicate, Arrest Eight
Kanpur Police Bust Cyber Fraud Syndicate, Arrest Eight
Money laundering scam turns out murkier than expected
Money laundering scam turns out murkier than expected

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

VIDEOS

How Overjoyed Himanta Met Modi After Being Sworn in as Assam CM1:42

How Overjoyed Himanta Met Modi After Being Sworn in as...

NSUI protests after NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 over paper leak4:49

NSUI protests after NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 over paper leak

Doda's Mesmerizing Weather Will Leave You Spellbound1:49

Doda's Mesmerizing Weather Will Leave You Spellbound

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO