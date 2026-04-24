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Two Arrested For Real Estate Fraud Linked To Ashram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 24, 2026 19:04 IST

Gurugram police have arrested two individuals, including an infra firm director, for allegedly defrauding investors through fraudulent real estate projects linked to Dhirendra Shastri's 'Aparna Ashram'.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • Gurugram police arrest two individuals for real estate fraud.
  • The fraud is linked to fake projects associated with Dhirendra Shastri's 'Aparna Ashram'.
  • The accused allegedly defrauded investors by promising selling rights for investments.
  • Victims invested in real estate projects in Gurugram and Noida.
  • The land associated with the project was disputed and under government possession.

Gurugram police have arrested two people, including a director of an infra firm, for allegedly defrauding investors through fake real estate projects linked to Dhirendra Shastri's 'Aparna Ashram' in Silokhera village, police said on Friday.

The Economic Offences Wing-2 (EOW) on Thursday arrested Ashok Chaudhary (60), a resident of Gautam Nagar, Delhi and Chandrakant Chaudhary (40), a resident of Brij Vihar, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, from Sector 62, Noida.

 

Details of the Real Estate Fraud Scheme

On April 15, the victim filed a complaint, stating that CKC Infra Company directors Ashok, Chandrakant and their other associates took him into confidence by giving him false documents and assurances.

They allegedly promised him selling rights in exchange for investments in real estate projects in Aparna Ashram in Gurugram and Vaishali in Noida, said police.

The complainant said he invested at different times.

Despite the payments, no valid agreement was signed, no work on the project started, and no selling rights were granted as agreed.

Discovery of Land Dispute

Later, the complainant found that the land belonging to Aparna Ashram was disputed and under the possession of the Haryana government.

An FIR was registered.

Financial Investigation and Findings

Police investigation revealed that the accused received around Rs 1 crore and approximately Rs 4.5 crore under the guise of an investment in a project located in Vaishali (Noida).

Police said of this amount, around Rs 1 crore was transferred to CKC Infra Company's bank account, which was later divided among the accused.

"It was also revealed that the accused deliberately fabricated agreements and forged government documents to defraud investors. They misled the complainant, knowing the land was embroiled in legal disputes and that any construction or sale on the land was prohibited. The accused made false promises that investing in the project would quickly yield profits worth crores. We are questioning the accused," said the Gurugram police spokesperson.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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