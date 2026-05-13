BJP Leader Alleges ₹50 Lakh Land Scam, Files FIR

A BJP politician in Uttar Pradesh claims he was defrauded of ₹50 lakh in a land deal, leading to a police investigation into allegations of fraud, intimidation, and caste-based slurs.

Key Points A BJP politician in Bhadohi, UP, alleges he was duped of ₹50 lakh in a land deal.

The politician, Deen Dayal Sonkar, filed an FIR against three individuals for allegedly defrauding him.

The accused allegedly took ₹50 lakh from Sonkar between January 2023 and February 2024 for a land purchase that never materialised.

The FIR includes allegations of caste-based slurs and threats against the BJP leader when he demanded the land or his money back.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST Act, and an investigation is underway.

Bhadohi police have booked three persons for allegedly duping a BJP politician of Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of selling him land, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, based on Deen Dayal Sonkar's complaint they filed an FIR on Tuesday against Akil Ahmad Siddiqui and his son Sahil Siddiqui, both residents of Zahidpur, and Atiq Khan, a resident of Station Road.

Details Of The Alleged Land Scam

Bhadohi Kotwali Police Station Inspector Sachchidanand Pandey said Sonkar, a resident of the Rajpura area, entered into a notarised agreement with Akil Ahmad and his son to purchase land measuring 0.194 hectares in the Kushiyara at the rate of Rs 5.5 lakh per biswa.

Biswa, a traditional unit of land measurement commonly used in northern India, represents one-twentieth of a bigha.

Between January 30, 2023 and February 14, 2024, the BJP leader allegedly paid a total of Rs 50 lakh to the accused, the officer said.

Accusations Of Harassment And Intimidation

According to the complaint, Sonkar repeatedly asked the accused to execute the sale deed and informed them that he had arranged the money through a bank credit limit and was continuously paying interest on it.

However, the father-son duo allegedly kept giving assurances without completing the transaction.

The FIR alleged that Sonkar suffered mental and financial harassment because the land was neither measured nor transferred in his name.

The complainant alleged that when he demanded either execution of the sale deed or return of his money, the accused abused him using caste-based slurs and threatened to kill him and dispose of his body if he continued to press for the land's registry.

Pandey said the accused also allegedly attacked Sonkar during the confrontation.

Police Investigation Underway

The inspector alleged that the accused were involved in duping innocent people through fraudulent means and had amassed large sums of money through such activities.

Police said an investigation into the matter is underway.

The accused have been booked under sections 318(4) (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the SC/ST Act, police said.