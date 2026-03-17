'War Crime': Afghanistan Cricketers Slam Pakistan Airstrike In Kabul

'I call upon the UN and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account. I stand with my Afghan people in this difficult time. We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation.'

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points Pakistan's military bombardment on a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul killed 400, while 250 people were injured.

Rashid Khan described the targeting of civilian areas as a potential war crime and called for a UN investigation.

Mohammad Nabi highlighted the destruction of a hospital in Kabul and the loss of life, particularly during Ramadan.

Ibrahim Zadran, T20I captain, expressed grief over the loss of life and injuries resulting from the airstrikes.

Several prominent Afghanistan cricketers, including Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, expressed their anguish after a Pakistani military airstrike at a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul on Monday killed nearly 400 people and injured more than 250 people.

Pakistan carried out heavy bombardment targeting Afghanistan's capital Kabul, with Taliban officials and residents reporting multiple explosions across the city, Khaama Press reported.

The incident is likely to strain already fragile ties between Kabul and Islamabad. Regional and international observers have warned of the wider implications of such attacks on efforts to maintain stability in Afghanistan, which has seen years of conflict following the 2021 withdrawal of US and NATO forces.

'It will only fuel division and hatred'

Rashid Khan took to social media to express his outrage, saying he was "deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties in Kabul". The all-rounder added that targeting civilian homes, educational facilities, or medical infrastructure, whether intentional or accidental, amounts to a war crime.

'I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning,' Rashid Khan said on X.

'It will only fuel division and hatred. I call upon the UN and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account. I stand with my Afghan people in this difficult time. We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do. Inshallah!"

'Tonight in Kabul, hope was extinguished at a hospital. Young men seeking treatment were murdered in a bombing by the Pakistani military regime. Mothers waited at the gates, calling their sons' names. On the 28th night of Ramadan, their lives were cut short,' veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi said on X.afghan

Afghanistan's T20I captain Ibrahim Zadran also condemned the air strike by Pakistan. '

'Tonight I heard a massive explosion here in Kabul. Moments later, we saw flames rising into the sky from a hospital. Our brothers who intended to fast tomorrow are now gone, or wounded. My thoughts are with every family grieving tonight. Kabul is in pain. We pray for justice.'

Death toll More than 400

Meanwhile, Deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Hamdullah Fitrat, said that the death toll from the previous night's bombardment by Pakistan's military on a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul has risen to 400, while 250 people were injured.

Hamdullah Fitrat confirmed the figures and said that the Pakistani military carried out an airstrike around 9pm on the 2,000-bed Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital. Large sections of the facility were destroyed, and the rescue teams are at the site working to control the fire and recover bodies.

"The Pakistani military regime carried out an airstrike at approximately 9:00 PM this evening on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, a 2,000-bed facility dedicated to the treatment of drug addiction. As a result of the attack, large sections of the hospital have been destroyed, and there are serious concerns about a high number of casualties. Unfortunately, the death toll has so far reached 400, while around 250 others have been reported injured. Rescue teams are currently at the scene working to control the fire and recover the remaining bodies of the victims," Fitrat tweeted.