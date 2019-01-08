Congress appoints first transgender office-bearer

January 08, 2019 22:50 IST

The Congress on Tuesday appointed transgender activist Apsara Reddy as a general secretary of its women’s wing, making her the 133-year-old party’s first transgender office-bearer at the national level.

IMAGE: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with Apsara Reddy who was appointed as general secretary of the party's women's wing. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Reddy, a well-known transgender journalist and activist, was appointed national general secretary of the All India Mahila Congress by party president Rahul Gandhi in the presence of Lok Sabha MP and AIMC chief Sushmita Dev.

As a transgender woman, Reddy has been involved in social activism and also has taken up cases of child rape, a statement said.

Reddy had earlier been part of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Welcoming Reddy to the Mahila Congress, the AIMC president said the activist’s dynamic personality will be an asset for the party’s women’s wing.

“I thank Rahul Gandhi ji for accepting her as a member of the INC India family,” she said.

Dev said Reddy is the first transgender national-level office bearer of the party.

The newly-appointed general secretary, Reddy, said: “I will meet with a cross-section of women to address issues pertaining to their rights.”

“I will work with the Congress’s Mahila state unit’s across India towards women’s economic empowerment, fighting against social injustices, helping women find their human rights and help contribute to the Congress party’s manifesto with women-centric policies,” Reddy said.