Serious anomalies in counting process, alleges Bihar Congress chief

Serious anomalies in counting process, alleges Bihar Congress chief

November 14, 2025 11:05 IST

Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram on Friday raised doubts over the "integrity" of the counting process even as Election Commission trends placed the NDA comfortably ahead of the Mahagathbandhan.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Election Commission's numbers delivered a sweeping early advantage to the ruling alliance. By late morning, the NDA had crossed the 166-seat mark, while the Mahagathbandhan lagged at 56, signalling a sharp tilt in favour of the BJP-led coalition.

Within the NDA, the JD-U led in 82 seats, the BJP in 78, with allies LJP-RV (22) and HAMS (four) adding heft to the front.

 

The Mahagathbandhan's early tally rested largely on the RJD's leads in 34 seats, followed by Congress at six, Left partners CPI(ML)-Liberation (6) and CPI(M) in one.

The tally is likely to change with several rounds of counting left.

Amid this shifting electoral map, Ram alleged "serious anomalies" in the counting process, claiming that the procedure had slowed abruptly in several centres after the initial rounds.

Accusing the administration of attempting to "steal votes", he claimed there were reports of "server vans" hovering around counting centres and "irregularities at booths."

"When vote theft happens in Maharashtra and Haryana, why will people not suspect the same here? Especially the Opposition," he told PTI Video.

Ram argued that Bihar's electorate was showing "visible resentment" rooted in unemployment, paper leaks, lack of healthcare, and persistent distress migration.

"Women don't want their husbands to go outside the state to earn. Youths are frustrated. The 20-year rule backed by the BJP has failed them," he added.

The Congress leader also echoed the RJD's warnings that any perceived wrongdoing could trigger unrest.

"Voters know whom they pressed the button for. If the outcome doesn't match their expectation, anger is natural," he said.

Attacking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Ram alleged that the BJP had "completely captured" him.

"JD-U leaders and workers are themselves unhappy. Even they know this government is on its way out. The public wants a government that delivers jobs, medicines, and dignity," he said.

Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru, speaking to PTI Video, said the party would wait until the end of the day before commenting on the numbers.

"These are only early trends. At the end of the day, the final numbers will speak," he said.

Asked about allegations of irregularities in the counting process, he said, "The Election Commission, the prime minister, and the home minister must assure the people that the process has been neutral and transparent. There are many questions, many pieces of evidence. They must clarify."

Source: PTI
