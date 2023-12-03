News
Rediff.com  » News » Cong vows to bounce back in 2024 LS polls; humbly accept mandate, says Rahul

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 03, 2023 18:27 IST
Suffering defeats in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Congress on Sunday recalled that 20 years ago it had lost the three states while winning only Delhi but bounced back in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, and said it prepares for the forthcoming general election with hope and a firm sense of resolve.

IMAGE: Telangana Congress workers celebrate their party's lead in the state assembly election at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad, December 3, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party tightened its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland with assembly victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while the Congress was set to oust the Bharat Rashtra Samithi from Telangana on Sunday, the three-one poll score setting the stage -- and the mood -- for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

 

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Exactly 20 years ago, the Indian National Congress had lost the state elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while winning only Delhi. But within a few months, the party bounced back and went on to emerge as the single largest party in the Lok Sabha polls and formed the government at the Centre."

"It is with hope, confidence and a firm sense of resolve and resilience that the Indian National Congress prepares for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA!" Ramesh said.

As votes were counted for elections to the four assemblies, the leads and wins threw up a BJP-dominated electoral picture. While the saffron party retained Madhya Pradesh with a projected decisive win, it wrested Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the Congress.

The Congress lost those two states but won Telangana from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the upset in the southern state giving the grand old party at least something to celebrate. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his party humbly accepts the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and asserted that the battle of ideology would continue.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan -- the battle of ideology will continue."

"I am very thankful to the people of Telangana -- we will definitely fulfil the promise of making 'Prajalu Telangana'. Heartfelt thanks to all the workers for their hard work and support," the former Congress chief said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the Congress' victory in Telangana.

She said the people of Telangana have created history and given the mandate in favour of the Congress party.

"This is the victory of the people of the state and every worker of the Congress Party. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the people of Telangana. Congress party is committed to peace, prosperity and progress in Telangana," she said.

"The people of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have assigned the role of opposition to the Congress Party. Humbly accept people's decision," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
