Cong reprimands spokesperson for 'fat Rohit Sharma' post

Cong reprimands spokesperson for 'fat Rohit Sharma' post

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 03, 2025 13:05 IST

The Congress on Monday reprimanded its spokesperson Shama Mohamed for fat-shaming Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and asked her to delete her social media posts in which she made the comments and exercise greater caution in future.

IMAGE: India's captain Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson during their ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Group A match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mohamed has now deleted the posts on X, posted late on Sunday night, that drew backlash from many, including BJP leaders. Her remarks came amid the Indian cricket team's undefeated run at the ongoing Champions Trophy.

The Congress asserted that Mohamed's remarks about the cricketing legend do not reflect the party's position.

 

In her now-deleted post, Mohamed said Sharma is "fat for a sportsman". "Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!" she said.

Responding to a post praising Sharma, Mohamed asked what was so world-class about the current captain when compared to his predecessors like Saurav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, M S Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri and the rest.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Dr. Shama Mohammed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party's position."

She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future, he said.

"The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy," Khera said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
