'Rohit Dropped, They Just Don't Say It'

'The captain of a country doesn't opt out of the final Test match of a series, a final-deciding Test match.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, who scored only 31 runs in five innings, pulled out of the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma could have played his last Test match for India after he opted to sit out of the fifth and final Test against Australia, former players Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri suggested on Friday.



The 37 year old, who scored only 31 runs in five innings, pulled out of the Sydney Test with Shubham Gill coming back into the team and Jasprit Bumrah taking over the captaincy.



If India fails to qualify for the World Test Championship final, then their next Test assignment will be the tour of England, starting in June.



Rohit's red-ball future looks uncertain after a poor run with the bat, scoring just one fifty in his last 15 innings.



'If India don't qualify for the WTC final, the Melbourne Test will be Rohit Sharma's last game,' batting great Gavaskar told Star Sports.



'The WTC cycle will start with the England series, and the selectors would likely want someone available for the 2027 final. Whether India gets there or not is another matter, but that's is what the selection committee is likely to do. We have probably seen Rohit Sharma for the last time in Test cricket,' he added.



Former head coach Shastri also believes that Rohit might 'pull the plug' after the end of this series.



'At the toss, Jasprit mentioned it before I could ask,' Shastri said during commentary.



'He said the captain opted to sit out and said the team would be stronger if Shubman Gill plays. It can happen when you're out of sorts, you're mentally not there, you don't have the runs under your belt. It still is a brave call for a captain to own up and say, "I'm prepared to take the bench in this game",' he added.



'If there was a home season coming up he might've thought of carrying on, but I think he might just pull the plug at the end of this Test.'

Shastri stressed the need to rebuild with younger players. 'He's not getting younger... it's not that India don't have youngsters. There are very, very good players in the wings and it's time to build. Tough decisions, but there is a time for everything.'



Sanjay Manjrekar praised Rohit's selfless decision.



'So typical of Rohit Sharma. Doing the right thing, doing what's right for the team. But could not understand the ‘cloak & dagger' around the issue. Wasn't even talked about at the toss,' Manjrekar said on X.



Meanwhile, former Australia captain Mark Taylor said Rohit was 'dropped' because of his poor form even if the Indian team avoided saying it outright.



'The bottom line is the captain of a country doesn't opt out for the final Test match of a series, a final-deciding Test match,' 'Tubby' Taylor said on Triple M Cricket.



'There is not doubt he's been dropped, they just don't say it. It doesn't mean he's dropped forever. It mean's he's missing this Test cause he's been out of form, it's not a crime, that's unfortunately professional sport,' Taylor added.