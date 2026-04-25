Delhi Man Attacked With Grinder Over Unpaid Wedding Bill

A Delhi confectioner was brutally attacked with an electric grinder after demanding payment for an unpaid wedding bill, leading to arrests and a police investigation.

Key Points A Delhi confectioner was attacked with an electric grinder over a financial dispute.

The dispute stemmed from an unpaid bill of Rs 2 lakh for catering a wedding function.

Police have arrested Ajay Pal and detained two minors in connection with the assault.

The victim, Lokesh Gupta, sustained grievous injuries and is receiving treatment at AIIMS.

The incident occurred in Vijay Enclave under the Dabri police station limits.

A confectioner's hands were lacerated with an electric grinder over a financial dispute, police said on Saturday, adding that a man has been arrested and two minors have been apprehended in the case.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in Vijay Enclave under the Dabri police station limits.

Details Of The Attack

"We got a call at 8:30 pm reporting that a man had been grievously assaulted and his hands had been cut using a grinder. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found Lokesh Gupta (32), a resident of Vijay Enclave, lying in a severely injured condition, bleeding profusely," a police officer told PTI.

Gupta, who works as a confectioner (halwai) and also provides tent services, had recently catered for a wedding function organised by Ajay Pal. The function, held on April 20, had a total bill of Rs 2.5 lakh, out of which nearly Rs 2 lakh remained unpaid, he said.

The Dispute And Assault

Police said that Gupta had gone to Pal's residence to demand his pending payment when a heated argument broke out.

"During the confrontation, Ajay Pal, along with two to three associates, attacked Gupta. They caught hold of him, took him to the roof of the house and inflicted deep cuts on his hands using a power grinder," the officer said.

Investigation And Arrests

The victim was initially rushed to a nearby private facility, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was referred to AIIMS for advanced treatment.

Doctors confirmed that the injuries were grievous and caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

Police said they have collected evidence from the scene and recorded the victim's statement. A case has been registered, and further investigation was immediately launched.

"Ajay Pal (53) has been arrested in connection with the case, while two juveniles have been detained. Efforts are on to identify and apprehend others who participated in the attack," the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said that the assault stemmed from a financial dispute and assured that strict action would be taken against all those involved.