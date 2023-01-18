News
Rediff.com  » News » Commando Salutes Rahul!

Commando Salutes Rahul!

By REDIFF NEWS
January 18, 2023 18:28 IST
What some of our leaders were up to on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and an Indian Army Commando salute each other during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hoshiarpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul embraces the Commando. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul being embraced by a Nihang Sikh during the Yatra. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul being embraced by another Nihang Sikh. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul being greeted by a specially-abled supporter. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An animated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the winter session of the Delhi assembly, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Prime Minister N D Modi leaves after attending day two of the Bharatiya Janata Party's national executive meeting at the NDMC convention centre in New Delhi. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: What are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah discussing after the meeting? Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan leaves after the BJP meeting. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A rare image of a smiling Amit Shah, who usually looks annoyed with the world. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Guess who the lady alongside Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is? That's the BJP's Mathura MP, looking rather different from her Dream Girl heyday. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hurrying for his appointment with the Rashtrapati after the meeting. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, accompanied by BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha and others. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Is Nitin Gadkari wondering what Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah are chatting about? All three gentlemen have been BJP presidents. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Maharaj leaves after attending the BJP meeting. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Will Yogi take over from Jagat Prakash Nadda as BJP president in June 2024? Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu listens keenly to Yogi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao pays his respects to the Nizam, who passed away in Turkey on Saturday, January 14, at the Chowmahalla palace in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose airport in Kolkata before flying to Shillong to attend the Trinamool Congress rally in Meghalaya. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
