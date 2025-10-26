HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Coming Soon! Pushkar Camel Fair 2025

By REDIFF NEWS
October 26, 2025 09:17 IST

The iconic Pushkar Camel Fair 2025 is set to take place from October 30 in Rajasthan.

Camel herders from across the region have begun arriving in Pushkar and Ajmer with their magnificent camels, while cultural performances with foreign tourists add vibrant energy to the preparations.

This annual tradition showcases the rich cultural heritage of rural Rajasthan through camel trading, folk performances, and desert festivities.

IMAGE: A herder with his camels on the way to participate in the annual Pushkar Camel Fair. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: Artists dance with foreign tourists ahead of the annual Pushkar Camel Fair. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Camel herders with their camels arrive to attend the Pushkar Camel Fair 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A silhouette of a camel and its handler in the desert ahead of the Pushkar Camel Fair. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A camel herder takes a sip of water to hydrate under the sun ahead of the Pushkar Camel Fair. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A herder guides his camels ahead of the Pushkar Camel Fair. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Video: 31-Month-Old Nagina Valued at Rs 1 Crore

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

