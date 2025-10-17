'We Want To Boost Religious Tourism'

IMAGE: An aerial view of Jaipur city from the elevated Nahargarh fort in Jaipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rajasthan's finance department has approved about Rs 23 crore (Rs 230 million) for the renovation, beautification and development of religious tourist destinations, according to a tourism department official.

The finance department has also granted approval of over Rs 4.35 crore (Rs 43.5 million) for the conservation, restoration and development of Nahargarh and Amer as iconic tourist destinations, for promoting heritage tourism in Jaipur, the official stated.

"We want to give a further boost to religious tourism, and for this, we plan to improve the facilities and services for millions of pilgrims and spiritual tourists," the official said.

"The government aims to undertake holistic development of temple towns and temples and the surrounding area by creating pilgrim waiting areas, parking areas, pathway development, pilgrim facilities and amenities," the official added.

IMAGE: The Trinetra Ganesh temple at the Ranthambore fort in Sawai Madhopur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jpmeena/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

According to the plan, the funds approved by the finance department would be used on renovation and beautification work at various religious sites.

"For the safety and convenience of tourists and devotees, the finance department has granted financial approval of around Rs 2 crore (rs 20 millon) for tourism development at the Trinetra Ganesh temple in Ranthambore, Sawai Madhopur district," he said.

According to the plan, the tourism department will construct a convenient road from Hammir Mahal to the Trinetra Ganesh temple.

Public amenities such as drinking water facilities among others will also be provided for devotees.

IMAGE: The Dwarkadhish temple gate in Kankroli. Photograph: Kind courtesy History quester/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

Similarly, financial approval of over Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) has been granted for development work at the famous Dwarkadhish temple in Rajsamand district.

This will include the construction of a food court, public amenities in the parking lot, painting, and electrification of the complex.

Rajasthan attracts millions of domestic tourists and pilgrims every year to its famous temples and religious destinations.

IMAGE: A priest with a rat at the Karni Mata temple in Bikaner. Photograph: ANI Photo

Some of the major spiritual destinations in State are Shri Nathji, Khatu Shayamji, Salasar Balaji, the Trinetra Ganesh temple, Mehandipur Balaji, the Devnarayanji temple, the Ramdevra temple, the Brahma temple in Pushkar, the Karni Mata temple in Deshnok, Ramdevraji, Govind Devji, Galtaji, Dargah Garib Nawaz and more.

These religious sites attract a large number of pilgrims every year and the state government is committed to providing better facilities for them, the official said.

Other religious circuits will be identified in consultation with the departments of devasthan and minority affairs and a master plan to upgrade infrastructure and accommodation will be prepared for them, he added.

The department has also drawn up a plan to make these sites accommodative for needs of the specially abled.

