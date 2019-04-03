BHU student shot dead on campus, chief proctor named in FIR

April 03, 2019 14:10 IST

A suspended student of the Banaras Hindu University was shot at by unidentified assailants outside a hostel in the campus and later died in a hospital, police said on Wednesday.

Paramilitary has been deployed in the university and an FIR registered against four persons including chief proctor Royana Singh, police said.

Four others have been detained for questioning.

The attack took place on Tuesday evening when Gaurav Singh, who was residing in the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hostel on the campus, was standing outside Birla Hostel, and talking to his friends.

Some unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at him, said a police official.

Gaurav Singh sustained bullet injuries in his stomach and was rushed to the trauma centre of the BHU's Institute of Medical Sciences where he succumbed to injuries late on Tuesday night, police said.

The student was suspended from the university last year for his alleged role in the violence in the campus in 2017.

The university has been shut down following Tuesday's incident, BHU PRO Rajesh Singh said.