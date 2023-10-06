News
Rediff.com  » News » 2 students shoot at teacher in UP, threaten to pump 39 more bullets; held

2 students shoot at teacher in UP, threaten to pump 39 more bullets; held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 06, 2023 17:20 IST
Two teenage students allegedly shot their former teacher in the leg outside their coaching institute in Agra and then boasted on social media that they would pump more bullets into him six months later.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police said they have nabbed both the students, aged 16 and 18, after the incident on Thursday noon.

 

The duo, both former students of Sumit Singh, had quarrelled with his brother Tarun over phone when he stopped one of them from talking to a girl, the police said.

On Thursday, they called Singh on the phone and asked him to step out, and then one of them shot at him.

In a 25-second video, apparently recorded later, the two appear to be acting like characters from popular Bollywood movie "Gangs of Wasseypur".

One of them hurls abuses, and says he will be back for the teacher in six months and shred his leg with bullets.

"I have to fire 40 bullets, now 39 remain," he is heard saying.

Sonam Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, (Agra West), told PTI, "The incident happened on Thursday noon outside the coaching centre on Mallupur road in Khandoli under Khandoli police station in Agra. Two students, aged 16 and 18, called their teacher Sumit Singh to come outside the coaching institute. As the teacher came and one of the students opened fire on him."

Khandoli police station in-charge Neeraj Kumar said the teacher was injured in leg and sent to the SN Medical College in Agra. "He is safe," Neeraj Kumar said.

The students have been taken into custody after the incident and further investigation is going on, Neeraj Kumar said.

"Both the students and the teacher are natives of Mallupur village of Khandoli. The teacher also runs a coaching institute on Mallupur road in Khandoli," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
