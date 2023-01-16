News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cold wave sweeps Delhi; mercury falls to 1.4 degrees Celsius

Cold wave sweeps Delhi; mercury falls to 1.4 degrees Celsius

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 16, 2023 10:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A punishing cold wave swept Delhi on Monday morning with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the city's base station, plunging to 1.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021.

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel stand guard at Kartavya Path on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The weather station at Lodhi Road, where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) headquarter is located, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius.

 

The IMD had earlier issued an orange warning for cold wave in Delhi till January 17-18.

Delhi saw an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9, the second longest in the month in a decade, according to IMD data.

It has also recorded over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far, which is the highest since 2019.

In the plains, a cold wave is declared if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius or when it is 10 degrees Celsius and 4.5 notches below normal.

A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal limits is by more than 6.4 notches.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Severe cold conditions persist in North India
Severe cold conditions persist in North India
Fog. Smog. Fog. Smog. Everywhere
Fog. Smog. Fog. Smog. Everywhere
BRRR.. Tigers Feel Cold Too!
BRRR.. Tigers Feel Cold Too!
How IPL disappointment spurred Siraj to success...
How IPL disappointment spurred Siraj to success...
New technologies a big draw at this year's auto expo
New technologies a big draw at this year's auto expo
RRR Wins Best Foreign Language Film
RRR Wins Best Foreign Language Film
India 'Stay Calm' About Kraken: Experts
India 'Stay Calm' About Kraken: Experts
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

North headed for severe cold spell with sub-zero temp

North headed for severe cold spell with sub-zero temp

India Is Feeling Cold...

India Is Feeling Cold...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances