Severe cold conditions persist in North India

Severe cold conditions persist in North India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 06, 2023 17:58 IST
Delhi recorded a cold wave for the second consecutive day on Friday, with the minimum temperature at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi plunging to a numbing 1.8 degrees Celsius.

IMAGE: A man pedals his cycle with a tri-colour fixed to it near the Kartavya Path during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, on Friday, January 6, 2023. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan also continued to grapple with the cold conditions while there was some respite in Kashmir as the minimum temperature improved slightly even as the Valley braces for a possible wet weather spell from Saturday.

 

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of four degrees Celsius, which was lower than that of Dalhousie (8.7 degrees Celsius), Dharamsala (5.4 degrees), Shimla (6.2 degrees), Dehradun (4.4 degrees), Mussoorie (6.4 degrees) and Nainital (6.5 degrees).

A dense layer of fog persisted over northwest India, and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country, hitting road, rail and air traffic movement.

IMAGE: Devotees return on boats after taking holy dip at Sangam on the occasion of Paush Purnima bath of Magh Mela during a cold and foggy winter morning, in Prayagraj. Photograph: PTI Photo

Bad weather conditions delayed around 30 flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and at least 26 trains reaching Delhi, officials said.

The Palam observatory, near the IGI Airport, recorded a visibility level of 200 metres at 5.30 am.

According to the weather office, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.

The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge in Delhi recorded minimum temperatures of 3.8 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees and 3.3 degrees, respectively.

According to the Met department's weather report, Narnaul was the coldest place in Haryana, recording a minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Balachaur recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius.

IMAGE: Homeless people on a pavement in Gurugram. Photograph: PTI Photo

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius.

In Rajasthan, Fatehpur in Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu at 1 degree, the Met office said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Qazigund, the gateway to the Valley, registered a minimum of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, a frontier district, recorded a minimum of minus 5.6 degrees.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius.

According to a senior India Meteorological Department official, there will be some relief from the cold weather under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, which is likely to affect northwest India starting Friday.

IMAGE: Passengers covered with warm clothes wait for their train at a railway station in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

In the plains, the Met office declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to four degrees Celsius or when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees or below and is 4.5 notches below the normal.

A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal is more than 6.4 degrees.

A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below the normal and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees below the normal.

A severe cold day is when the maximum is 6.5 degrees Celsius or more below the normal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
India Is Feeling Cold...
STUNNING! Frozen By Ice
Yeh Hai India: How Monkeys Beat The Cold
Chandrababu slams Jagan for ban on his roadshow
On comeback trail, Shikha raring to go on for India
Sanjay Raut appears before court in defamation suit
The Many Moods Of Our Models
Cold wave grips N India; 3 dead in fog-related mishaps

Fog. Smog. Fog. Smog. Everywhere

