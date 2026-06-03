Cockroach Party appoints journalist, filmmaker as spokespersons

The rapidly growing online political sensation, Cockroach Janta Party, has strategically appointed three prominent spokespersons to amplify its voice and mobilise support for an upcoming protest against critical failures in India's education system, including the contentious NEET paper leak.

IMAGE: Online political outfit CJP appointed investigative journalist Saurav Das, filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, and former consultant Ashutosh Ranka as spokespersons. Photograph: Kind courtesy @SauravDassss/X, Vijeta Dahiya, Ashutosh Ranka on Facebook

Key Points The appointments aim to expand CJP's reach and influence ahead of a proposed protest against education system failures.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke plans a peaceful protest in Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest specifically targets alleged lapses in the CBSE system and the controversial NEET paper leak.

CJP, launched last month, has rapidly gained social media traction among students and young people focusing on youth and education issues.

Online sensation Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday announced the appointment of three spokespersons in a move to expand its reach ahead of a protest it proposed against failures in the education system.

In a post on X, the outfit founded by Abhijeet Dipke said investigative journalist Saurav Das would serve as its chief spokesperson, while political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka would represent the organisation before the public and the media.

"CJP is committed to changing the political discourse of India, and this will be led by a new generation of leaders," it said.

Meet CJP's New Spokespersons

According to the announcement, Das brings experience in journalism focused on legal, judicial and social issues. The CJP also credited him with playing a leading role in the anti-pollution protests held at India Gate in November 2025.

Dahiya, a political researcher, author and filmmaker, has worked on research and content production for several YouTube creators, the party said. A graduate of Delhi Technological University (DTU), he has authored the books Power of Universe and To Hell With That Job, and has written and directed the Haryanvi films Dararen and Opri Parai, it added.

Ranka, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and the London School of Economics, previously worked with global consulting firm McKinsey & Company in London.

According to the party, he returned to India last year and has since been associated with public campaigns in Jaipur on environmental, educational and youth-related issues, including those linked to the NEET paper leak controversy.

Protest Plans Against Education System Failures

The appointments come days before Dipke's scheduled return to India on June 6.

The CJP founder has announced plans to launch a peaceful protest in Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged leak of the NEET paper and lapses in the CBSE system.

Launched last month, the outfit has gained significant traction on social media, particularly among students and young people, as a platform focused on education and youth issues.