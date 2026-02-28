HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
GRP Seizes Rs 1.75 Crore from Train Passengers in Chandauli

GRP Seizes Rs 1.75 Crore from Train Passengers in Chandauli

February 28, 2026 19:46 IST

Railway police in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, seized Rs 1.75 crore from two train passengers who claimed to be in the diamond and jewellery business, sparking an investigation into potential hawala links.

Key Points

  • Government Railway Police seized Rs 1.75 crore from two passengers on the Akal Takht Express in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The individuals, identified as residents of Lucknow, were traveling from Lucknow to Kolkata.
  • The passengers claimed the cash was related to their diamond and jewellery business, but could not provide immediate documentation.
  • Authorities suspect the recovered cash may be linked to hawala transactions and have notified the Income Tax Department.
  • The Income Tax Department may confiscate the cash if the individuals fail to provide adequate documentation to support their claim.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday claimed to have recovered Rs 1.75 crore in cash from two youths travelling on the Akal Takht Express train when it reached the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Railway Station in Chandauli district.

GRP Circle Officer (CO) Kunwar Prabhat Singh said that the train, which runs between Amritsar and Kolkata, arrived at platform number one at 2.41 am.

 

During the search, which was being conducted in view of Holi, two youths were found sitting on berths in a coach of the train and behaving suspiciously.

The CO said that after seeing their behaviour, suspicion arose, and their bags were searched, which revealed bundles of Rs 500 notes.

The arrested youths were identified as Ritesh (38) and Prignesh (40), both residents of Lucknow and belonging to the same family. They had boarded the train from Lucknow and were going to Kolkata.

Investigation and Claims

During interrogation, they could not give clear information about the cash, after which they were brought to the police station and questioned further. They told the police that they are in the diamond and jewellery business, and this money belongs to them.

The police, however, have asked the accused to submit documents to support their claim. If the documents are not submitted, the Income Tax Department will confiscate the recovered cash, the railway police said, adding that they suspect the recovered cash could be from hawala.

