Cooperative Official Arrested In Odisha For Rs 75 Lakh Fraud

An Odisha cooperative official has been arrested for allegedly embezzling Rs 75 lakh from a cooperative society, highlighting the state's commitment to fighting corruption.

Key Points Odisha Vigilance arrests cooperative official for alleged Rs 75 lakh fraud.

Tarini Prasad Tripathy, managing director of K Singhpur LAMPCS, is accused of embezzlement.

The alleged fraudulent activity occurred between 2024 and 2026.

Tripathy is accused of manipulating official records to defraud LAMPCS funds.

Odisha Vigilance arrested a cooperative official for his alleged involvement in a Rs 75 lakh fraud case.

The vigilance on Thursday arrested Tarini Prasad Tripathy, managing director of K Singhpur Large Area Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society (LAMPCS) in Rayagada district. Tripathy is accused of embezzling LAMPCS funds amounting to Rs 75 lakh, said a vigilance officer.

Details Of The Cooperative Fraud

During the investigation, the department found that the fraudulent activity took place between 2024 and 2026.

Tripathy allegedly executed the fraud by systematically manipulating official records and defrauded the money of the LAMPCS.

In this connection, a case has been registered at Koraput vigilance police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018/BNS, 2023 against the managing director of K Singhpur LAMPCS, the officer said.