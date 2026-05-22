HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Cooperative Official Arrested In Odisha For Rs 75 Lakh Fraud

Cooperative Official Arrested In Odisha For Rs 75 Lakh Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 13:47 IST

x

An Odisha cooperative official has been arrested for allegedly embezzling Rs 75 lakh from a cooperative society, highlighting the state's commitment to fighting corruption.

Key Points

  • Odisha Vigilance arrests cooperative official for alleged Rs 75 lakh fraud.
  • Tarini Prasad Tripathy, managing director of K Singhpur LAMPCS, is accused of embezzlement.
  • The alleged fraudulent activity occurred between 2024 and 2026.
  • Tripathy is accused of manipulating official records to defraud LAMPCS funds.

Odisha Vigilance arrested a cooperative official for his alleged involvement in a Rs 75 lakh fraud case.

The vigilance on Thursday arrested Tarini Prasad Tripathy, managing director of K Singhpur Large Area Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society (LAMPCS) in Rayagada district. Tripathy is accused of embezzling LAMPCS funds amounting to Rs 75 lakh, said a vigilance officer.

 

Details Of The Cooperative Fraud

During the investigation, the department found that the fraudulent activity took place between 2024 and 2026.

Tripathy allegedly executed the fraud by systematically manipulating official records and defrauded the money of the LAMPCS.

In this connection, a case has been registered at Koraput vigilance police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018/BNS, 2023 against the managing director of K Singhpur LAMPCS, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Odisha Official Caught with ₹45 Lakh Unaccounted Cash
Odisha Official Caught with ₹45 Lakh Unaccounted Cash
Builder Arrested in Chhattisgarh for Odisha DMF Fraud
Engineer in Odisha Nabbed for Alleged Corruption
Engineer in Odisha Nabbed for Alleged Corruption
Ex-Bank Correspondent Arrested For Rs 27 Lakh Fraud In Odisha
Ex-Bank Correspondent Arrested For Rs 27 Lakh Fraud In Odisha
Odisha Vigilance Apprehends Family Members in Rs 5.56 Crore Embezzlement Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Genelia-Riteish's Unmissable Bond Wins the Internet0:42

Genelia-Riteish's Unmissable Bond Wins the Internet

Angry crowd sets Ebola hospital tents on fire in DR Congo1:09

Angry crowd sets Ebola hospital tents on fire in DR Congo

South Gujarat's Fruits Go Global Through Value Addition3:02

South Gujarat's Fruits Go Global Through Value Addition

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO