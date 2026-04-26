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Ex-Bank Correspondent Arrested For Rs 27 Lakh Fraud In Odisha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 26, 2026 19:34 IST

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A former banking correspondent in Odisha has been arrested for allegedly defrauding depositors of approximately Rs 27 lakh through fake receipts and unauthorised withdrawals.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Former banking correspondent in Jajpur, Odisha, arrested for alleged fraud.
  • Accused allegedly misappropriated approximately Rs 27 lakh from depositors.
  • The banking correspondent issued fake receipts and withdrew money using forged documents.
  • The fraud was discovered after a depositor detected a mismatch in their account.
  • Police investigation revealed irregularities in multiple customer accounts.

Odisha Police in Jajpur district have arrested a former banking correspondent of a nationalised bank for allegedly misappropriating around Rs 27 lakh of depositors' money, officials said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Prakash Rana, a resident of Abhayapur in the district's Dharmasala block.

 

Modus Operandi of the Banking Correspondent Fraud

Police said Rana was working as a banking correspondent for a branch in Dharmasala and used to collect money from customers for deposit into their accounts.

However, he allegedly did not deposit the funds and issued fake receipts to customers.

He also allegedly withdrew money from customers' accounts by collecting signed blank forms and photocopies of Aadhaar cards under the pretext of KYC updates, ATM card applications, and mobile number linking, police said.

Discovery of the Financial Irregularities

The fraud came to light in October last year when a depositor detected a mismatch of Rs 6 lakh in his account. Following this, more customers checked their accounts, and irregularities amounting to around Rs 21 lakh were found in nine more accounts, police said.

The customers then lodged complaints against Rana with Dharmasala UCO bank branch, following which the branch manager lodged a police complaint against him. Rana was also terminated from the job.

Police Investigation and Statements

"The accused has misappropriated around Rs 27 lakh belonging to at least 10 customers. Of this, about Rs 15 lakh collected from depositors was not deposited, while another Rs 12 lakh was allegedly withdrawn from customer accounts," said Dharmasala police station IIC Chinmayee Sahu.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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