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Odisha Official Caught with ₹45 Lakh Unaccounted Cash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 31, 2026 22:51 IST

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An Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) deputy manager is under investigation after the Vigilance Department seized ₹45.41 lakh in unexplained cash from him, sparking raids across multiple locations.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • Odisha Vigilance Department seized ₹45.41 lakh from an OPHWC deputy manager.
  • The official could not provide a satisfactory explanation for the source of the cash.
  • Raids were conducted on the official's properties in Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar, and Bhanjanagar.
  • Cash was seized from the official's flat and his sister's residence.

The Odisha Vigilance Department on Tuesday seized ₹45.41 lakh in cash from the possession of an officer, who could not satisfactorily explain the source of the money, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the department intercepted Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) deputy manager Bidyut Ranjan Bhol near Sambalpur railway station and seized ₹5.18 lakh in cash from his possession, the Vigilance official said.

 

Raids and Further Seizures

Soon after the interception, simultaneous raids were conducted on his properties in Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar and Bhanjanagar in Ganjam, he said.

During the searches till this evening, ₹5.41 lakh in cash was seized from his residential flat at Police Housing Colony in Rasulgarh locality of Bhubaneswar, while ₹34.81 lakh was found in his sister's residence at Chandrasekharpur in the state capital, the official said, adding further searches were underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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