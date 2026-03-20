Haryana Enters Agreement for Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 Implementation

Haryana is set to modernise its water infrastructure and ensure water security for its citizens through the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, building on the success of achieving 100% tap water coverage in rural households.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana government signs MoU with the central government for Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, focusing on enhanced water infrastructure.

The second phase of the Jal Jeevan Mission will invest Rs 3,000 crore in modernising water storage and expanding piped water supply in Haryana.

Haryana achieved 100% tap water coverage in rural households by April 2022 under the first phase of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to improve the quality of life for women in Haryana by providing water at their doorstep.

Haryana has established advanced water testing laboratories and deployed mobile testing vans to ensure water quality across the state.

The Central and Haryana governments on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

The agreement was signed in the virtual presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Mohammed Shayin, Commissioner and Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, signed the MoU on behalf of the Haryana government, while Saini joined in through video conferencing from Chandigarh.

Haryana's Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, and Deputy Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Yashpal were also present, according to an official statement.

Describing the agreement as a milestone, Saini said the scope of Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 extends beyond water supply and will include quality, sustainability and long-term resource management.

Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0: Key Initiatives

He said the second phase will include modernisation of water storage infrastructure, expansion of piped water supply to remaining households, and targeted interventions in water-stressed districts such as Nuh, Palwal and Mahendragarh.

An estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore will be invested in these initiatives, he said.

Haryana's Achievements in Phase One

Highlighting achievements under the first phase, he said Haryana ensured functional household tap connections and regular potable water supply in rural areas.

When the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched in 2019, only 58 per cent of rural households in Haryana had tap water connections. Through sustained efforts, the state achieved 100 per cent coverage by April 6, 2022, placing it among the leading states, Saini said.

He said this was a transformational milestone, significantly improving the lives of lakhs of families.

Underlining the social impact of the mission, Saini said that women, who earlier had to fetch drinking water from distant sources, now have it at their doorstep, ensuring a better quality of life.

Saini said Haryana has developed a strong and extensive water supply infrastructure with canal-based water works, tube-well-based systems and boosting stations.

The governance and service delivery have been strengthened through the BISWAS portal for transparent billing, the BBPS platform for easy payments, and a multi-channel grievance redressal system for citizens.

For quality assurance, advanced laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) have been established in all 23 districts of the state. Mobile water testing vans have also been deployed in remote areas.

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat, water security has been accorded top priority, Saini said, adding that water is not merely a resource but a symbol of life and dignity.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, who joined the event virtually from New Delhi, lauded Haryana's performance under the first phase.

He said Haryana has set an example by achieving 100 per cent coverage.