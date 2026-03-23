Punjab CM Questions Centre's 'Denial' of Bharat Ratna to Martyrs

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is advocating for the Bharat Ratna to be awarded to freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, while also criticising the central government's perceived lack of recognition for their sacrifices.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann calls for Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev.

Mann criticises the central government for allegedly downplaying the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

The Punjab government is building the Hussainiwala Heritage Complex to honour the martyrs.

Mann emphasises the importance of education in eradicating poverty and social evils in Punjab.

Mann vows to fulfil the dreams of the martyrs and make Punjab a leading state in India.

Reaffirming his government's commitment to honour the martyrs and build 'Rangla Punjab' (vibrant Punjab) rooted in their dreams and vision, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann invoked the legacy of the nation's greatest revolutionaries and questioned the "continued denial" of Bharat Ratna to these freedom fighters by the Centre.

The chief minister, who was here to pay tributes to legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the occasion of Shaheedi Divas, asserted that India's trajectory would have been profoundly different had such courageous, youth-driven leadership shaped its early years and the country's reins had been handed over to such youths.

Mann also laid the foundation stone of the Hussainiwala Heritage Complex to be built for Rs 24.99 crore under the centrally funded Bharat Darshan Scheme.

Criticism of Central Government

Later, while addressing a gathering, Mann said, "Certain selfish leaders in the country have built stadiums in their own names even while being alive. However, they have done little to honour gallant martyrs like Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev who smilingly embraced the gallows for the sake of the freedom of the motherland."

"These iconic revolutionaries sacrificed their lives at a young age, but after Independence, others occupied the corridors of power and took credit for the freedom they did not fight for," said Mann, adding that his government had to fight to get Mohali airport named as Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport.

Attacking the Modi-led central government, Mann said some thankless leaders now claim that India got "true Independence" only in 2014, which is a grave insult to our martyrs," he said, adding that it was shocking that some even describe Bhagat Singh merely as a "social worker" and not a martyr.

Calling upon people to draw inspiration from the martyrs, he said that it was a day to remember these legendary heroes, to read and listen to their stories, which continue to inspire generations of youth, adding that political priorities have long been misplaced due to self-obsessed leaders who have been using the power given by the people for their own vested interests.

Highlighting further steps, Mann said that even the Halwara airport was being named after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, whom Shaheed Bhagat Singh regarded as his mentor.

"If someone like Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh had become the Prime Minister after the first elections of 1952, the entire map of the country would have been different," said Mann, adding that a 35-year-old youth has become the Prime Minister in Nepal.

"If leadership had been handed to youth here as well, India would have been number one in the world," he said.

Remembering the Martyrs

At a separate event at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr, Mann said the day reminds the nation of the supreme sacrifice made by the great revolutionary at the altar of the motherland, and called upon people to uphold the values for which the martyrs laid down their lives.

The occasion is not merely to remember their sacrifice but to carry forward their fearless ideals and unwavering stand against injustice.

He renewed his resolve to serve Punjab and the nation in line with their vision.

Focus on Education

Emphasising the transformative power of education, Mann said education remains the only lasting solution to eradicate poverty and social evils.

"Education is the panacea of all the ills confronted by society, which is why the Punjab government has prioritised it and taken path-breaking initiatives in the education sector.

Reiterating his government's commitment to fulfilling the dreams of the martyrs, the CM said, "The Punjab government is leaving no stone unturned to cherish the aspirations of our great martyrs.

"We are duty-bound to ensure the progress of Punjab and the prosperity of its people. The day is not far when, due to our concerted efforts, Punjab will emerge as a front-runner state in the country," he noted.