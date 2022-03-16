News
Rediff.com  » News » Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab chief minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 16, 2022 13:58 IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday.

IMAGE: AAP leader Bhagwant Mann takes oath as the chief minister of Punjab in Khatkar Kalan. Photograph: ANI

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

 

Mann took oath in Punjabi.

Besides newly-elected AAP MLAs, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and other leaders wearing yellow turbans took part in the ceremony.

The AAP romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
