Mann Takes Charge As Punjab's Sardar

At 11.30 am on March 16, 2022, Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as Punjab chief minister in Khatkar Kalan village, the home of Shahid Bhagat Singh, Punjab, March 16, 2022.

IMAGE: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office to Bhagwant Mann.

IMAGE: Mann, who was twice elected to the Lok Sabha, resigned from Parliament on Monday.

IMAGE: Governor Purohit greets Mann after administering the oath of office.

IMAGE: A month before the election verdict, Dr Kuldip Singh, professor at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, had told Rediff.com, 'As a Lok Sabha member of Parliament, Mann has used his MP fund judiciously which has been noted by the people of Punjab. His mother lives in a village while he stays in a rented house despite being an MP for 8 years. Hence, he is seen as an ordinary person.'

IMAGE: Before joining politics, Mann was widely known in Punjab for singing songs, making music and acting as a comedian in Punjabi films. His shot at national fame came in 2008 when he got a chance to perform in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Star Plus. Post the India Against Corruption movement, when Arvind Kejriwal launched his Aam Aadmi Party, Mann joined him.

