Bhagwant Mann Bids Lok Sabha Goodbye

Bhagwant Mann is the Aam Aadmi Party's longest-serving member of Parliament.

Mann first won election to the Lok Sabha from the Sangrur constituency in Punjab in 2014, and was re-elected in 2019, the only AAP MP to win that election from anywhere in India.

On Monday, he resigned as a member of the Lok Sabha.

On Wednesday, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit will swear Bhagwant Mann as Punjab's first AAP chief minister at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of iconic freedom fighter Shahid Bhagat Singh.

'I will miss this House. Punjab has given me a huge responsibility. But I promise people of Sangrur that a bold voice will echo in the House soon. I thank people who trusted and voted for their son,' Mann said after submitting his resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

IMAGE: Bhagwant Mann submits his resignation a member of the Lok Sabha to Speaker Om Birla. All photographs: PTI Photo

IMAGE: 'Parliamentary camaraderie: many @incIndia MPs came up to Bhagwant Mann to congratulate him on his election victory & appointment as CM of Punjab.'

'I had the pleasure of sharing his joy after five years of being seated in the same bench in the Lok Sabha in the previous term,' Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com