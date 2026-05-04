Gurugram Club Staff Accused Of Assaulting Man, Stealing Cash

Police in Gurugram are investigating allegations that a club's employees assaulted a man and stole Rs 80,000, with CCTV footage revealing a scuffle at the establishment.

Key Points A Gurugram club employee and bouncers are accused of assaulting a man and stealing Rs 80,000.

The victim, Harshit Bahirwani, alleges he was attacked after defending his money at the Para Club.

The club owner claims the man was drunk and no assault occurred, but CCTV footage shows a scuffle.

Police investigation confirms a scuffle and that the club was operating beyond permitted hours.

Police are questioning the club management and staff as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged assault and robbery.

A club employee and bouncers allegedly severely assaulted a man and snatched Rs 80,000 from his pocket, police said on Monday.

Based on the victim's complaint, police have registered a case and launched an investigation. A CCTV video of the incident also surfaced, they added.

Allegations Of Assault And Theft At Gurugram Club

According to the complaint filed by Harshit Bahirwani, a resident of DLF Phase 3, he had gone to the Para Club on May 2. He had around Rs 80,000 in cash. When he tried to defend his money, around six members of the club staff assaulted him and forcibly kicked him out of the club.

Meanwhile, Jogendra Singh, club's owner, clarified that the complainant is a regular customer of his club.

The club was closed in the morning, so the customer wasn't served beer, which angered him and no one assaulted him. He was drunk, so we dropped him off outside, he claimed.

CCTV Footage Reveals Scuffle At Para Club

CCTV video of the incident has also surfaced. The complainant, Harshit, is seen arguing at the counter. In anger, he tears up the bill and throws it at the manager. Bouncers then escort him away, where another argument and scuffle ensues, said police.

"Based on CCTV footage and evidence gathered so far, the Rs 80,000 has not been confirmed as a robbery or a snatching," said the investigating officer.

Police Investigation Underway

However, the investigation found that club staff had scuffled with the man and that the club was operating beyond the established time limit, which is a violation of government orders," the officer said.

Police are currently questioning the club management and related staff, he said.