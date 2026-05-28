12 Injured In Haryana Village Clashes After Bakrid Prayers

Post-Bakrid prayer clashes in Haryana's Nuh district have left 12 injured as old rivalries reignited, prompting police intervention and raising concerns about village tensions.

Key Points Clashes erupted between rival groups in Nizampur and Singar villages in Nuh district after Bakrid prayers.

The clashes in Nizampur stemmed from an old Panchayat election dispute, resulting in six injuries.

In Singar village, a minor altercation escalated into a violent brawl, injuring at least six people.

Police have arrived at both scenes to control the situation, and investigations are ongoing.

Injured individuals are receiving treatment at the Punhana Community Health Centre, with one in critical condition.

Clashes broke out between rival groups in two villages in Nuh district after Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) prayers, leaving at least 12 people injured in both incidents, police said.

Nizampur Village Clash: Panchayat Election Dispute

The first incident occurred in Nizampur village, where the clash stemmed from an old Panchayat election dispute that left six people injured. An argument had broken out between a faction led by Jamil and the one led by Ramzi after the morning prayer that soon escalated into a violent clash.

According to eyewitnesses, the two groups pelted stones at each other and also used sticks and axes in the fight, creating panic in the village.

After receiving information, police from the Akera police station arrived at the scene and pacified the warring factions.

Inspector Virendra Kumar, SHO of Akera Police Station, said that neither party has filed a complaint yet and added that they are monitoring the situation.

Kumar said they will take action once they receive a complaint.

Singar Village Brawl: Old Rivalry Flares Up

The second tussle took place in Singar village between two groups over an old rivalry. A minor altercation escalated into a violent brawl, leaving at least half a dozen people injured, police said.

Upon receiving information, Bichor police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.

All the injured were admitted to the Punhana Community Health Centre, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

According to doctors, the condition of one of the injured remains critical. Doctors said he suffered a serious head injury and was referred to Shaheed Raja Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College, Nalhar.

Inspector Sukhbir, SHO of Bichor police station, said he had not received any complaint.