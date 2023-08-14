News
Rediff.com  » News » Mobile internet restored in Nuh 2 weeks after violence

Mobile internet restored in Nuh 2 weeks after violence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 14, 2023 13:46 IST
Mobile internet service has been restored in Nuh district of Haryana, two weeks after it was suspended following communal clashes that claimed six lives, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the service was restored Sunday midnight.

Following the violence on July 31, mobile internet service was completely stopped by the government till 8 August. The suspension was subsequently extended till 13 August.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

 

Following sustained efforts by the Nuh district administration to restore normalcy, markets are now open in the violence-affected areas and people are visiting them.

Ten days after the violence, orders were given by the district magistrate to open all educational institutions. Schools are now functioning as usual.

Students are busy preparing for Independence Day celebrations. Police parade units are also preparing for the programme to be held at the district level.

"People have got a lot of relief after the services of Haryana State Transport buses were restored and they are not facing any kind of problem in visiting other destinations. Now the situation is quite normal," Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said.

On Sunday, a 'mahapanchayat' organised by Hindu outfits at Pondri village in neighbouring Palwal district decided to resume on August 28 the VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted after communal violence.

The mahapanchayat also made several demands, which included an NIA probe into the attack on the VHP yatra in Nuh on July 31 and declaring Nuh a cow slaughter-free district.

