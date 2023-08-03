News
Rediff.com  » News » Molotov cocktails hurled at 2 mosques in Haryana's Nuh

Molotov cocktails hurled at 2 mosques in Haryana's Nuh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 03, 2023 09:28 IST
Motorcycle-borne assailants hurled Molotov cocktails at two mosques in Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district last night, police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Charred remains of a shop burnt by some miscreants after two group clash with each, at Sector 66,67 area in Gurugram. Photograph: ANI Photo

No one was injured in the incidents that took place around 11:30 pm on Wednesday night, they said.

While one of the mosques is located near Vijay Chowk, the other is near a police station. Both mosques suffered some damage.

 

Soon after information was received about the incidents, fire brigades were rushed to the two mosques and the fire was doused, police said.

A bangle shop in Palwal district's Minar Gate market was also set on fire by unidentified assailants, they said.

Prohibitory orders are in place in both Nuh and Palwal districts, in view of the communal violence that erupted in Nuh on Monday after a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

Mobs killed a cleric, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram on Tuesday.

Six people have died so far in the violence, 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained, according to the Haryana government.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
