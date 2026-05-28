11 Arrested After Statue Installation Sparks Clash

Tensions flared in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, after the unapproved installation of a Buddha statue led to clashes, resulting in multiple arrests and heightened security measures.

Photograph: Courtesy @samajwadiparty/X

Key Points Clash erupts in Hardoi village over unauthorised installation of a Buddha statue.

Police and revenue officials faced stone-pelting during the incident.

Eleven people have been arrested, and two FIRs have been registered.

The district administration urges people to avoid spreading rumours on social media.

Police are monitoring social media activity to prevent communal tension.

Police have arrested 11 persons and registered two FIRs in connection with a clash over the alleged unauthorised installation of a statue of Lord Buddha in a village here, which spiralled into stone-pelting on police and revenue officials, authorities said on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place in Mahuakola village under Beniganj police station limits, where "some outsiders" allegedly installed a Buddha statue at a shrine built on the land of one Putti Lal Maurya without administrative approval.

Local residents opposed the installation, following which police and revenue officials reached the spot and held talks with villagers, officials said.

They said the situation turned tense when some people allegedly instigated one group, after which stones were pelted at police and administrative officials. Several personnel were injured in the incident.

Statue Installation Sparks Dispute

District Magistrate Anunay Jha said Putti Lal Maurya and around 25 supporters were trying to install the statue without permission, leading to strong opposition from local residents.

He said the talks began Wednesday morning and went till 10 pm, and included villagers as well as three Buddhists who had arrived from Lucknow.

"Late in the evening, the crowd suddenly turned violent and started pelting stones at the officials. Police had to use mild force to control the situation," Jha said.

He said two police personnel including a woman constable sustained injuries in the stone-pelting and were sent to the Kothawan Community Health Centre for treatment.

Police Action and Social Media Monitoring

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said two separate FIRs were registered and action was initiated against 38 accused persons, of whom 11 have been arrested so far.

In another complaint lodged by villager Arvind Maurya, it was alleged that the statue was installed without permission, triggering anger among local residents. Police said Rajaram and Jagannath were among 15 named accused, while 30 unidentified persons were also booked.

Officials said adequate police force has been deployed in the village and the situation is under control.

The district administration has appealed to people not to spread rumours on social media.

Referring to social media posts claiming that an Ashoka pillar had been removed from a local roundabout, Jha clarified that the structure is intact and only beautification work was being carried out by the municipal body.

SP Meena said social media activity is being closely monitored and warned of strict action against anyone trying to spread tension or disturb communal harmony.