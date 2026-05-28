Stone Pelting After Clash Over Buddha Statue Installation In UP

A clash over the attempted installation of a Lord Buddha statue without permission in a Uttar Pradesh village resulted in stone-pelting and injuries to police and revenue officials.

Key Points Clash erupts in Uttar Pradesh village over unauthorised Buddha statue installation.

Stone-pelting incident injures several police personnel and revenue officials.

Local resident attempted to install the statue without administrative permission.

Police used mild force to control the situation; two individuals detained.

Adequate police force deployed to maintain law and order in the village.

A clash broke out over a bid to install a statue of Lord Buddha at a village here, allegedly without administrative permission, spiralling into stone-pelting on police and revenue officials, authorities said on Thursday.

Several police personnel including a woman constable sustained injuries in the incident which took place in Mahuakola village under Beniganj police station area, on Wednesday night, they said.

Statue Installation Sparks Village Dispute

According to District Magistrate Anunay Jha, a local resident, Putti Lal Maurya, along with around 25 others, was attempting to install the idol without obtaining permission from the administration, prompting objections from local villagers.

Revenue and police officials reached the spot on Wednesday morning and held talks with both sides, which continued till late in the night, he said.

Police Respond to Stone Pelting

During the discussions, some people, including youths from Lucknow, claiming to follow Buddhism, and other miscreants started pelting stones at the police and revenue teams, officials said.

Police resorted to mild force to bring the situation under control, they added.

Situation Under Control; Investigation Underway

Superintendent of Police Ashok Meena and senior administrative officials later reached the village and pacified the situation.

The injured personnel were taken to the Kothawan Community Health Centre for treatment, officials said.

Two persons have been detained in connection with the incident, while efforts are underway to identify others involved and initiate legal action, the district magistrate said.

Adequate police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, officials added.