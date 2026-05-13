Hand Grenade Recovered Near Kurukshetra After Gangster's Disclosure

A hand grenade was recovered near Kurukshetra after a gangster's confession exposed an extortion plot, prompting a major police investigation and heightened security measures.

Key Points A hand grenade was discovered in a car near Kurukshetra based on information from an arrested gangster.

The accused gangster allegedly planned to use the grenade for extortion purposes.

Police investigations suggest the recovered hand grenade was of Chinese origin.

Security has been heightened in the area as investigations continue into the gangster's network.

The gangster admitted to planning an explosion after receiving instructions from foreign-based handlers.

A hand grenade was recovered on Wednesday from a car parked near the Sugar Mill area on the Shahabad-Ladwa road following the disclosure of a gangster arrested recently, police said.

Teams of the Special Task Force, Ambala unit, and the bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and launched a major operation, they said.

Gangster's Confession Leads to Discovery

According to police, the grenade was recovered during the interrogation of accused Surya Pratap, a resident of Tangore village who is allegedly linked to a gangster network.

The STF had arrested him two days ago and recovered a pistol along with two live cartridges from his possession.

During police remand, the accused allegedly confessed that he had hidden a hand grenade inside a car parked in his motor yard located on Shahabad-Ladwa road.

Recovery and Security Measures

Acting on his disclosure, STF officials took him to the location, where the grenade was recovered from the dashboard of the vehicle. After the recovery, police immediately evacuated the surrounding area and restricted movement near the spot as a precautionary measure.

Security agencies also tightened security in the area while the bomb disposal squad safely handled the explosive device.

Extortion Plot and Foreign Links

STF Ambala unit sub-inspector Daljit Singh said the accused was allegedly planning to carry out a blast in connection with extortion.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he and his associates had demanded extortion money from a person and were planning to target him after a few days. Police are now investigating the source of the grenade and identifying others connected to the conspiracy.

Officials said two hand grenades had allegedly reached the accused. One grenade was taken away earlier by one of his associates, while the second grenade remained hidden inside the car.

The accused allegedly stated that the explosion was to be carried out after receiving instructions from some foreign-based handlers.

Ongoing Investigation

Preliminary investigation suggests that the recovered grenade was of Chinese make. Security agencies are continuing their investigation into the case.