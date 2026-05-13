HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Hand Grenade Recovered Near Kurukshetra After Gangster's Disclosure

Hand Grenade Recovered Near Kurukshetra After Gangster's Disclosure

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 21:03 IST

x

A hand grenade was recovered near Kurukshetra after a gangster's confession exposed an extortion plot, prompting a major police investigation and heightened security measures.

Key Points

  • A hand grenade was discovered in a car near Kurukshetra based on information from an arrested gangster.
  • The accused gangster allegedly planned to use the grenade for extortion purposes.
  • Police investigations suggest the recovered hand grenade was of Chinese origin.
  • Security has been heightened in the area as investigations continue into the gangster's network.
  • The gangster admitted to planning an explosion after receiving instructions from foreign-based handlers.

A hand grenade was recovered on Wednesday from a car parked near the Sugar Mill area on the Shahabad-Ladwa road following the disclosure of a gangster arrested recently, police said.

Teams of the Special Task Force, Ambala unit, and the bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and launched a major operation, they said.

 

Gangster's Confession Leads to Discovery

According to police, the grenade was recovered during the interrogation of accused Surya Pratap, a resident of Tangore village who is allegedly linked to a gangster network.

The STF had arrested him two days ago and recovered a pistol along with two live cartridges from his possession.

During police remand, the accused allegedly confessed that he had hidden a hand grenade inside a car parked in his motor yard located on Shahabad-Ladwa road.

Recovery and Security Measures

Acting on his disclosure, STF officials took him to the location, where the grenade was recovered from the dashboard of the vehicle. After the recovery, police immediately evacuated the surrounding area and restricted movement near the spot as a precautionary measure.

Security agencies also tightened security in the area while the bomb disposal squad safely handled the explosive device.

Extortion Plot and Foreign Links

STF Ambala unit sub-inspector Daljit Singh said the accused was allegedly planning to carry out a blast in connection with extortion.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he and his associates had demanded extortion money from a person and were planning to target him after a few days. Police are now investigating the source of the grenade and identifying others connected to the conspiracy.

Officials said two hand grenades had allegedly reached the accused. One grenade was taken away earlier by one of his associates, while the second grenade remained hidden inside the car.

The accused allegedly stated that the explosion was to be carried out after receiving instructions from some foreign-based handlers.

Ongoing Investigation

Preliminary investigation suggests that the recovered grenade was of Chinese make. Security agencies are continuing their investigation into the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Two Arrested, Hand Grenades Seized in Punjab Terror Plot Aversion
Two Arrested, Hand Grenades Seized in Punjab Terror Plot Aversion
ISI-backed terrorists planned grenade attacks: Punjab police
ISI-backed terrorists planned grenade attacks: Punjab police
Gangster Nabbed After Gunfight With Chandigarh Police
Gangster Nabbed After Gunfight With Chandigarh Police
Sharpshooter Linked to Godara-Gogi Gang Arrested After Two Years on the Run
Sharpshooter Linked to Godara-Gogi Gang Arrested After Two Years on the Run
Punjab Police Foil Terror Plot, Recover IED

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

VIDEOS

Trump lands in China for a high-stakes summit with Xi Jinping2:01

Trump lands in China for a high-stakes summit with Xi...

WATCH: PM Modi's convoy reduced to just two cars0:17

WATCH: PM Modi's convoy reduced to just two cars

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Seen Taking Notes in Assembly, Video Goes Viral0:20

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Seen Taking Notes in Assembly, Video...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO