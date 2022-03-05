News
China's hikes defence budget to $230 billion

China's hikes defence budget to $230 billion

By K J M Varma
March 05, 2022 09:10 IST
China on Saturday hiked its annual defence budget by 7.1 per cent to $230 billion from last year's $209 billion.

Photograph: Jason Lee/Reuters

The Chinese government has proposed the defence budget for the fiscal year 2022 at 1.45 trillion yuan ($230 billion), a 7.1 per cent year on year increase, state-run China Daily reported quoting the draft budget proposals presented by Premier Li Keqiang to the National People's Congress (NPC), the country's parliament on Saturday.

The hike is over three times that of India's defence budget of 5.25 lakh crore (about $70 billion) for 2022.

 

Last year, China's defence spending for the first time crossed $200 billion.

In 2021, the defence budget grew by 6.8 per cent to $209 billion.

In his work report presented to China's Parliament, Chinese Premier Li called for 'deepening comprehensive combat readiness' from the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

He said the PLA needs to 'carry out military struggles in a resolute and flexible manner' to defend the country's sovereignty, security and development interests.

China's increase in this year's defence budget came amid the standoff at eastern Ladakh and its increasing political and military tensions with the US.

China has the world's second-largest defence budget after the US.

K J M Varma
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
