Rediff.com  » News » China's daily Covid cases hit record high at 32,695

China's daily Covid cases hit record high at 32,695

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 25, 2022 13:12 IST
China recorded 32,695 new local cases on Thursday, setting a new daily record for daily COVID-19 cases, for the second day in a row, media reports said.

IMAGE: A woman gets tested at a nucleic acid testing site, following the COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, China on November 24, 2022. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 3,041 were symptomatic while 29,654 were asymptomatic, Reuters reported.

The report added that Thursday's new local COVID-19 infections set a daily record, beating a figure set in mid-April.

A day earlier, China recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases, since the start of the pandemic.

"Chinese mainland reported 3,927 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, and 27,517 new local asymptomatic cases," the state media outlet Global Times reported.

 

The latest number broke the previous record set on April 13, when the cases hit 29, 317.

On Monday, China's top health official said that country is facing the 'most complicated and severest anti-epidemic situation' since the emergence of coronavirus.

Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), was quoted as saying by Global Times that China is at the 'most critical and toughest moment' of fighting coronavirus.

The Chinese city of Zhengzhou, home to a flagship iPhone factory, imposed a COVID-19 lockdown in several areas after a series of protests erupted at the key facility.

The city authority asked its residents in the downtown area to stay at home from Friday till next Tuesday as the new cases found at the community level remain high, Global Times reported.

Notably, hundreds of workers protested at Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in Zhengzhou city this week where workers were seen marching and clashing with people in Hazmat suits and riot police, according to media reports.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
