China sends military, doctors to Shanghai amid Covid outbreak

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 04, 2022 12:19 IST
China has sent the military and thousands of healthcare workers into Shanghai which has been facing the worst COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Chinese media outlet.

IMAGE: A worker in a protective suit shows a QR code to residents lining up for nucleic acid testing, as the second stage of a two-stage lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 begins in Shanghai. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

Citing Chinese People's Liberation Army Daily, Global Times reported that the country dispatched more than 2,000 medical staff to Shanghai in one of its biggest-ever public health responses.

The medical staff were drawn from seven medical units affiliated with the army, navy and joint logistics support force. Upon arrival in Shanghai, they quickly carried out medical treatment, nucleic acid testing and other essential tasks, the newspaper said.

 

According to Global Times, a Chinese Air Force heavy transport Y-20 aircraft was parked at an airport in Shanghai early Monday morning.

Shanghai will conduct city-wide nucleic acid testing on Monday.

The city on Monday reported 425 confirmed and 8,581 asymptomatic domestically transmitted cases, the highest daily increases since the latest outbreak, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections in the city to over 60,000.

Regions including East China's Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, and Jiangxi provinces, North China's Tianjin, and Central China's Hubei province have also sent medical teams to help Shanghai combat the outbreak, with the total number of medical staff from other regions supporting Shanghai reaching about 10,000 as of Sunday, as per Global Times.

Meanwhile, China reported 1,366 new local COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Last month, China has faced its worst outbreak since the coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan.

From March 1 to 24, the country had reported 56,000 infections -- more than the total cases in Wuhan two years ago.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
