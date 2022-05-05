News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Beijing Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions

Beijing Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions

By Rediff News Bureau
May 05, 2022 09:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Beijing on Wednesday shut down 40 subway stations -- about 10 per cent of the total -- and 158 bus routes metro stations besides schools, restaurants and businesses and ordered daily COVID-19 testing of its 21 million residents as the Chinese capital ramped up measures to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant which has brought the financial hub Shanghai to halt for over a month.

Beijing reported 53 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to over 500 cases as the capital continues enforcing strict anti-virus measures.

Please click on the images for a look at the situation in Beijing.

IMAGE: A worker cleans a street public toilet outside a residential area under lockdown amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Beijing. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A courier makes a delivery over a fence of a residential area under lockdown in Beijing. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man passes a bag with vegetables to a resident through a gap in a barricade sealing off a residential area under lockdown in Beijing. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Couriers look at their phones as they deliver packages to a barricaded residential area under lockdown in Beijing. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A closed subway station in Beijing. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents wearing face masks exercise outdoor in Beijing. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers wearing PPE install a barricade around a residential area in Beijing. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers in protective suits stand next to people lining up a makeshift nucleic acid testing site during a mass testing for COVID-19 in the Chaoyang district of Beijing. Photograph: Alessandro Diviggiano/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Shanghai restarts mass testing amid record Covid surge
Shanghai restarts mass testing amid record Covid surge
COVID Deaths: Why India, WHO Are At Loggerheads
COVID Deaths: Why India, WHO Are At Loggerheads
India reports 3,205 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths
India reports 3,205 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths
Raj has 'heartburn' as Uddhav became CM: Sena leader
Raj has 'heartburn' as Uddhav became CM: Sena leader
Moms: 10 Tips For Work-Life Balance
Moms: 10 Tips For Work-Life Balance
Hindu sisters give land to Eidgah to fulfil dad's wish
Hindu sisters give land to Eidgah to fulfil dad's wish
How Uddhav Plans To Take On Raj
How Uddhav Plans To Take On Raj
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Omicron: Beijing shuts metro stations, hotels, schools

Omicron: Beijing shuts metro stations, hotels, schools

China sends military, docs to Shanghai amid Covid surge

China sends military, docs to Shanghai amid Covid surge

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances