China says it can build 50 nuke reactors at once amid West Asia conflict

China is aggressively expanding its nuclear power capabilities, aiming to construct 50 reactors simultaneously and become a global leader in nuclear energy by 2030, reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

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Key Points China aims to become a leading nuclear power by 2030, surpassing the United States in total installed nuclear capacity.

The country currently operates 60 commercial nuclear reactors, with 36 under construction, representing over half of global nuclear construction.

China's total installed nuclear power capacity has reached 125 million kilowatts, ranking first globally.

Beijing is rapidly expanding its nuclear power sector to cut carbon emissions and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

China can build up to 50 nuclear reactors simultaneously, the country's atomic authority has said as Beijing gears up to rapidly expand the nuclear power sector to reduce dependence on fossil fuels amid the US-Iran war.

China has the ability to run dozens of nuclear projects concurrently spanning the full project life cycle - from design to construction - according to a latest report released this week by the country's Nuclear Energy Association.

"China's nuclear technology capabilities have moved from 'following' to 'keeping pace', and in some areas to 'leading'," the report said.

China's total installed nuclear power capacity has reached 125 million kilowatts (KW), ranking first globally, state-run CCTV said, quoting the China Nuclear Energy Association (CNEA) report.

China currently operates 60 commercial nuclear reactors, with 36 under construction - representing over half of global nuclear construction, according to the report.

Another 16 units have been approved and await construction, according to the report.

By 2040, China is projected to have 200 GW of installed capacity, Yang Changli, rotating chairman of the CNEA, told domestic media outlet chinanews.com.cn.

Beijing has moved to rapidly build up its nuclear power sector in recent years as part of a wider effort to cut carbon emissions and reduce the nation's reliance on fossil fuels, which gained urgency following the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran.

China aims to become a "strong country" in nuclear power by 2030, surpassing the United States in terms of total installed nuclear capacity and emerging as the world's largest nuclear power producer by scale, according to the CNEA.

Wang Shoujun, head of the Chinese Nuclear Society, said China's nuclear industry has entered a fast track of high-quality development in recent years, with enhanced capabilities in nuclear technology innovation, including third- and fourth-generation nuclear power technologies, small modular reactors, and advanced nuclear fuel cycles, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.